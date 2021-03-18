Bike demand is high, but the supply is low due to the pandemic

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Warmer weather is hopefully here to stay, which means we can bust out those bicycles.

Rochester Cycling says if you're looking for a new bike, it might be a while before you're able to get the perfect one.

Owner Matt Hawkins says there's a bike shortage.

He says the demand for bikes spiked last May, during the pandemic.

Factories shut down due to COVID-19 and couldn't keep up with the demand.

Since then, Hawkins says it has been tough to keep bikes in stock.

Rochester Cycling put in a huge order last summer, but has yet to see most of the bikes.

Hawkins says the shop may have the demand, but not the supply.

"Manufacterers of the parts that go on the bikes are only able to build so many parts and even though the bike companies may have factory tim allocated to them, they just don't have enough parts to build complete bikes," says Hawkins.

If you find a bike you like, the owner of Rochester Cycling says to grab it while you can because it may not be there tomorrow.

Hawkins says this year has been busy for Rochester Cycling.

As soon as the weather changed, he says the demand for bikes was there.