Bike MS goes virtual to find a cure for Multiple Sclerosis

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Many events have gone virtual throughout the pandemic and for those fighting against Multiple Sclerosis, they weren't going to let that keep them from holding one of their biggest fundraisers - Bike MS.

Senior Development Manager of Bike MS, Darren Josephson, with the National Multiple Sclerosis Society explained this is the 31st year of the fundraiser, but the first year doing it virtual. Participants can ride on their own time then post some pictures on Facebook. Josephson said when the pandemic hit, there were a lot of concerns for those with MS.

Josephson said this fundraiser normally raises $500,000 and he's hoping to bring in $210,000 this year, which he says he's grateful for given all the circumstances. "Our reality is, MS is a disease that's not going away because of COVID and therefore our mission can't stop either and therefore our rides can't stop," explained Josephson. "So I think it means a lot to those living with MS, knowing that yes it's a different year, yes it's a virtual event, but we are going to still continue to engage and fundraise and push that mission forward."

Josephson said some of the riders have been participating for 30 years, so it's amazing seeing them still connected. "It's a family. I call it summer camp for adults," Josephson said. "It's a week long event and it was important to still have some virtual options and some ways to keep this group connected rather than just saying 2020 is a wash, we'll get together next year."

If you didn't get the chance to participate this week, don't worry, you have another chance coming up! In September will be a nationwide event called Bike MS: Inside Out where you can participate either virtually inside or outside. If you like more information on how you can donate to the National MS Society, you can head to their website.