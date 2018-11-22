Clear

Big weekend for Christmas tree sellers

Posted: Nov. 22, 2018 8:19 PM
Posted By: Brian Tabick

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa- This weekend is not only one of the biggest days of the years for shopping, but also for local Christmas tree sellers.
Mark Fisher, owner of Fisher’s Tree Farm in Clear Lake and Forest City said they are expecting hundreds to come out and either cut down or pick out a tree.
He said his whole family comes out to help this weekend because of how busy it can get.
With how much rain our area saw this year Fisher said it did have an impact on some of his trees, but that they are still ready for people to come out and have a good time this weekend.
“The wet weather that hit all of us this year hurt the trees a little bit,” he said. “I’m actually losing a few of the frasier furs that are about five to six feet tall, almost ready to sell. Some of the areas where it was really wet the trees are starting to die.”
Fisher said the frasier furs are his most popular because they don’t lose their needles as easily.

