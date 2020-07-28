Big jump in speeding deaths on Minnesota roads this summer

ST. PAUL, Minn. – A recent traffic enforcement effort across Minnesota found fewer people speeding but more dying.

323 law enforcement agencies around the state conducted an enforcement and awareness campaign from June 22 to July 19. They handed out 16,122 citations for unsafe speed, down from 21,439 such citations in 2019.

But, 42 people died on Minnesota roads during the same period of time, with 15 of those deaths related to speeding. That’s the most overall deaths in five years and roughly double the number of speeding deaths as any of the previous four years.

The Minnesota Department of Public Safety says 40 agencies reported speeds of 100 mph or more during the campaign. Those speeds included:

• 141 mph – Blaine Police Department

• 137 mph – Minnesota State Patrol - District 3100 (Virginia)

• 134 mph – Big Lake Police Department

• 130 mph – St. Anthony Police Department

• 126 mph – Minnesota State Patrol - District 2900 (Detroit Lakes)

Albert Lea police issued 10 tickets during the campaign. Austin police handed out 11 speeding tickets, one for 89 in a 55 mile per hour zone. The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office gave out 227 tickets, one for going 118 in a 55 mph zone. Rochester police issued 89 citations, one for going 98 miles per hour.

