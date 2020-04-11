FOREST CITY, Iowa – A home exterior rehab program is going to spend tens of thousands of dollars on six Forest city residences.
Grants of up to $24,999 will be provided for work on things like roofing, windows, doors, gutters, siding, insulation, foundation repair, and stairways.
To be eligible, you must own and live in the home to be rehabilitated, maintain homeowner’s insurance, and be current on tax payments. The following income limits also apply:
Applications are available online by clicking here. If you have questions about how to complete the application or if would like to schedule a meeting for assistance in completing it, please contact NIACOG at 641-423-0491 and ask for Steve (ext. 13; swendt@niacog.org), Myrtle (ext. 16; mnelson@niacog.org), or Caraline (ext. 27; ceggena@niacog.org).
Related Content
- Big grants available for Forest City home rehab projects
- Forest City home damaged by fire
- Winnebago to get state tax benefits for Forest City project
- Solar farm project being developed in Forest City
- Forest City woman wins KIMT's Big Game Ticket Giveaway
- A big donation to Forest City's new art center
- SAW: Forest City's Sam Snyder
- SAW: Forest City's Brea Dillavou
- SAW: Forest City's Callie McQuown
- Forest City clinic to reopen