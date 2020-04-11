Clear
Big grants available for Forest City home rehab projects

Grants of up to $24,999 will be awarded to six homes.

Posted: Apr 11, 2020 3:31 PM
Updated: Apr 11, 2020 3:40 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

FOREST CITY, Iowa – A home exterior rehab program is going to spend tens of thousands of dollars on six Forest city residences.

Grants of up to $24,999 will be provided for work on things like roofing, windows, doors, gutters, siding, insulation, foundation repair, and stairways.

To be eligible, you must own and live in the home to be rehabilitated, maintain homeowner’s insurance, and be current on tax payments. The following income limits also apply:

Applications are available online by clicking here. If you have questions about how to complete the application or if would like to schedule a meeting for assistance in completing it, please contact NIACOG at 641-423-0491 and ask for Steve (ext. 13; swendt@niacog.org), Myrtle (ext. 16; mnelson@niacog.org), or Caraline (ext. 27; ceggena@niacog.org).

