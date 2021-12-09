Big drug bust in Olmsted County leads to two guilty pleas and one trial

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The defendants in a case involving over 14 pounds of meth and thousands of oxycodone pills are taking separate legal paths.

Two have pleaded guilty and await sentencing while a third is headed for trial.



Matthew James Lyman, 47 of Mantorville, has pleaded not guilty to three counts of first-degree drug sales, three counts of first-degree drug possession, fifth-degree drug possession, DWI, and receiving stolen property. He was pulled over by law enforcement on January 17 and investigators say five pounds of methamphetamine, 4,000 oxycodone pills, and a stolen handgun was found in Lyman’s vehicle.

His trial is scheduled to begin on June 13, 2022, in Olmsted County District Court.

Lyman’s arrest led to the search of a Rochester home, the discovery of nine more pounds of meth, and two more arrests.

Douglas Ray Howard, 58 of Rochester, has pleaded guilty to third-degree drug possession. His sentencing is set for January 4, 2022. Ann Marie Jessen-Ford, 58 of Rochester, also entered a guilty plea to third-degree drug possession. She is set to be sentenced on January 3, 2022.