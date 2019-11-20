Big donation for Hope Lodge in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A local business donates $31,200 to the American Cancer Society’s Hope Lodge in Rochester.
Haley Comfort Systems says it raised the money during its anniversary sale from September 27 through October 31. “It means a lot that we are able to donate to an organization such as the Hope Lodge,” says Tom Haley. “The cause really strikes home to not only our family, but also to our employees. In fact, one of our long term employees was diagnosed with Lymphoma cancer this year and is fighting the battle currently!”
The money raised will benefit Mayo Clinic cancer patients by providing them a safe and economical place to stay while receiving treatment. Haley Comfort Systems says it has donated money in the past to the Gift of Life Transplant House and the Ronald McDonald House, with the amount donated nearly doubling in the past two years.
Photo courtesy of the American Cancer Society.
