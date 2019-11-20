Clear
BREAKING NEWS State Patrol: Two killed in semi/car collision in Dodge County Full Story

Big donation for Hope Lodge in Rochester

Money raised during business' anniversary sale.

Posted: Nov 20, 2019 8:24 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A local business donates $31,200 to the American Cancer Society’s Hope Lodge in Rochester.

Haley Comfort Systems says it raised the money during its anniversary sale from September 27 through October 31. “It means a lot that we are able to donate to an organization such as the Hope Lodge,” says Tom Haley. “The cause really strikes home to not only our family, but also to our employees. In fact, one of our long term employees was diagnosed with Lymphoma cancer this year and is fighting the battle currently!”

The money raised will benefit Mayo Clinic cancer patients by providing them a safe and economical place to stay while receiving treatment. Haley Comfort Systems says it has donated money in the past to the Gift of Life Transplant House and the Ronald McDonald House, with the amount donated nearly doubling in the past two years.

Photo courtesy of the American Cancer Society.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 39°
Albert Lea
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 37°
Austin
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 45°
Charles City
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 38°
Rochester
Broken Clouds
44° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 36°
Rain, wet flakes for Thursday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

SAW: Sarah Dravis

Image

Two people killed in crash on Hwy 14

Image

Dems gather to watch debate

Image

StormTeam 3 Tour - Hawthorne Elementary

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast Notes 11/20

Image

Harvest delays due to weather

Image

New Urgent Care Express in Albert Lea

Image

Zumbrota Business Changes Names

Image

New Sculpture in Charles City

Image

Nutritious Options

Community Events