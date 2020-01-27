Clear
Big changes on the horizon for athletics in northeast Iowa?

The Northeast Iowa Conference announced Monday that multiple changes to its league are being reviewed.

Posted: Jan 27, 2020 1:39 PM

Significant changes could be coming to the north Iowa athletic landscape.

That comes after Mason City High School made it known its preference to leave its Des Moines-based CIML for the NEIC.

Oelwein, one of seven current NEIC members, is weighing leaving the conference.

“Those two proposals have sparked a larger conversation about the structure of the Northeast Iowa Conference moving forward,” the league said Monday in a press release. “Ongoing discussions are focused on what actions to take regarding these requests and the possibility of expanding the Northeast Iowa Conference into a super conference. A super conference could be structured in multiple ways, including adding more schools and divisions within the conference.

“Decisions will be made by the executive board comprised of the superintendents of the seven NEIC districts in consultation with activity directors.”

THe NEIC is currently made up of the following schools: Charles City, New Hampton, Waverly-Shell Rock, Decorah, Oelwein, Crestwood and Waukon.

