Big changes could be facing the NEIC

KIMT NEWS 3 SPORTS – Big changes could be in the future for the Northeast Iowa Conference.

In December, Mason City announced that it was going to apply to join the NEIC with hopes of staying in a competitive league while cutting down on travel costs.

Oelwein also wants out of the conference, forcing leaders to look at new options for the longevity of the conference.

This has led to a proposed super conference which could consist of up to 18 teams.

Athletic Directors are currently working on new options for the conference which they will have ready for superintendents to review by Mar. 1.