Big Year for Movie Theaters

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

Who said going to the movies was a dying art?

Tickets sales in the US and Canada generated around 11.8 billion this year -- 6 percent more than 2017 according to Box Office Mojo -- a site that keeps tabs on box office revenue.

The number one grossing movie in 2018 was the blockbuster film, "Black Panther."

This year also stands out because when moviegoers hit the cinema, they were able to see a more diverse set of films ranging from "Crazy Rich Asians" to the female-centric, "Ocean's 8."

One father in Rochester believes Hollywood should maintain a diverse point of view.

"The different opinions and different lifestyles that everybody has in this great nation is being reflected in film and it's just an important thing as far as our culture is concerned and entertainment too," Brent Brankley said.

Box Office Mojo also reports 1 and a quarter billion tickets were sold this year.