Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Big Year for Movie Theaters

2018 was a big year for the movie theaters -- generating more revenue than 2017. Here is one reason why.

Posted: Dec. 26, 2018 11:36 PM
Posted By: Isabella Basco

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

Who said going to the movies was a dying art?

Tickets sales in the US and Canada generated around 11.8 billion this year -- 6 percent more than 2017 according to Box Office Mojo -- a site that keeps tabs on box office revenue.

The number one grossing movie in 2018 was the blockbuster film, "Black Panther."

This year also stands out because when moviegoers hit the cinema, they were able to see a more diverse set of films ranging from "Crazy Rich Asians" to the female-centric, "Ocean's 8."

One father in Rochester believes Hollywood should maintain a diverse point of view.

"The different opinions and different lifestyles that everybody has in this great nation is being reflected in film and it's just an important thing as far as our culture is concerned and entertainment too," Brent Brankley said.

Box Office Mojo also reports 1 and a quarter billion tickets were sold this year.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 24°
Albert Lea
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 22°
Austin
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 23°
Charles City
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 25°
Rochester
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 20°
A winter storm as moved into the Upper Midwest.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

SAW: WILL TSCHETTER

Image

Big year for the movies

Image

Returning Christmas gifts

Image

Wednesday Evening's StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

How to properly recycle your electronics

Image

DAYS INN DEMOLITION COMPLETE

Image

USDA releases new climate assessment

Image

Stolen Car Returned to Owner

Image

MNDOT Ready for Wintry Weather

Image

Pet of the Week

Community Events