Clear

Big Ten releases new football schedules for Minnesota, Iowa

The schedule offers some flexibility if games need to be moved.

Posted: Aug 5, 2020 8:35 AM
Updated: Aug 5, 2020 9:18 AM

MINNESOTA

Sept. 5 – at Michigan State

Sept. 12 – vs. Michigan

Sept. 19 – vs. Iowa

Sept. 26 – at Wisconsin

Oct. 3 – at Nebraska

Oct. 10 – vs. Indiana

Oct. 17 – Bye

Oct. 24 – vs. Purdue

Oct. 31 – at Illinois

Nov. 7 – Bye

Nov. 14 – vs. Northwestern

Nov. 21 – at Maryland

Nov. 28 – Open

Dec. 5 – Big Ten Championship

IOWA

Sept. 5 – vs. Maryland

Sept. 12 – at Purdue

Sept. 19 – at Minnesota

Sept. 26 – vs. Nebraska

Oct. 3 – vs. Northwestern

Oct. 10 – at Illinois

Oct. 17 – Bye

Oct. 24 – at Penn State

Oct. 31 – vs. Michigan State

Nov. 7 – Bye

Nov. 14 – vs. Wisconsin

Nov. 21 – at Ohio State
Nov. 28 – Open

Dec. 5 – Big Ten Championship

Dec. 12 and 19 – Open

 The Big Ten released its 10-game conference-only football schedule beginning as early as Labor Day weekend but cautioned there is no certainty games will be played.

The Big Ten had announced a month ago it would shorten the season and eliminate nonconference games because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Under the revised schedule, teams will play conference opponents they originally were set to meet and will have one additional cross-division game.

The regular season starts the weekend of Sept. 5 and runs through Nov. 21. Nov. 28 is a uniform open date. The 10 games would be played over at least 12 weeks, with each team having two open dates, for a total of three. If necessary, makeup games can be played during bye weeks.

If the coronavirus situation dictates, the season could start Sept. 12, 19 or 26.

The Big Ten championship game in Indianapolis remains scheduled for Dec. 5 but could moved as late as Dec. 19.

The conference will allow teams to begin preseason practices Friday, or earlier if a team's season begins before Sept. 5.

Rutgers, Michigan State and Northwestern have shut down voluntary workouts because of COVID-19 outbreaks.

“In making this announcement, the Conference acknowledges that there is much work to be done on our campuses, in our communities and across the country to gain control of a virus that continues to spread at an alarming rate,” the conference said in a statement. “While the Conference remains hopeful for a September 2020 start in all fall sports, including football, issuing a schedule does not guarantee that competition will occur. While our strategy is to continue planning for all fall sports, if the virus continues to spread among our students despite our many preventative measures, including testing and quarantine protocols, we are also prepared to delay or cancel competition pursuant to local and state public health orders or the recommendations of our medical experts.”

In addition to plans for the 2020 football season, the Big Ten competition start dates for men’s and women’s cross-country, field hockey, men’s and women’s soccer, and women’s volleyball have been postponed through at least Sept. 5. Conference-only schedules for these sports will be released at a later date.

The conference also released its medical policies and protocols for all sports on testing requirements, and quarantine and isolation. Testing will be managed by a third-party laboratory to ensure consistency across the conference.

Testing frequency will be based on the level of contact risk within each sport and is required for athletes, coaches and staff depending upon exposure to the athletes.

Sports that have a high risk of contact will have a minimum of two tests per week during the competitive season. All other sports will have a minimum of one test per week.

“Our institutions are committed to taking the necessary measures to facilitate a safe return to campus for our students this fall,” said Northwestern president Morton Schapiro, chairman of the Big Ten Council of Presidents/Chancellors. “Since the beginning of the pandemic, we have prioritized the health and safety of our students. Their welfare is paramount and remains at the forefront of all of our decisions."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 57162

Reported Deaths: 1660
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin18197820
Ramsey7047261
Dakota4049103
Anoka3410113
Stearns284220
Washington193843
Nobles17496
Olmsted163523
Scott141017
Mower10842
Rice10028
Blue Earth8595
Wright8205
Carver7922
Clay75240
Kandiyohi6771
Sherburne6577
St. Louis45319
Todd4202
Lyon4163
Freeborn3551
Steele3331
Nicollet32013
Benton3103
Watonwan2990
Winona24916
Crow Wing21313
Martin2045
Le Sueur2021
Beltrami2000
Chisago1821
Otter Tail1793
Goodhue1778
Cottonwood1730
Becker1471
Pipestone1439
McLeod1400
Unassigned14040
Polk1353
Itasca13412
Douglas1320
Waseca1300
Pine1280
Carlton1260
Dodge1230
Murray1221
Isanti1100
Chippewa991
Brown852
Faribault840
Meeker832
Morrison821
Wabasha820
Sibley802
Rock750
Koochiching743
Pennington731
Jackson700
Mille Lacs683
Cass622
Fillmore610
Renville605
Lincoln540
Swift521
Grant511
Yellow Medicine490
Roseau460
Pope450
Houston390
Norman370
Hubbard320
Redwood320
Marshall290
Kanabec281
Wilkin283
Aitkin270
Mahnomen241
Wadena230
Big Stone220
Red Lake200
Lake180
Stevens160
Clearwater150
Traverse100
Lac qui Parle60
Kittson30
Cook20
Lake of the Woods10

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 46100

Reported Deaths: 887
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk9781203
Woodbury365651
Black Hawk302262
Linn214587
Johnson195915
Dallas179635
Buena Vista178612
Scott161512
Dubuque154929
Marshall139424
Pottawattamie122723
Story111714
Wapello85032
Muscatine83048
Webster7366
Crawford7213
Sioux6022
Cerro Gordo57917
Tama53929
Warren5341
Jasper45825
Wright4441
Plymouth4438
Louisa37814
Dickinson3754
Clinton3213
Washington28810
Hamilton2411
Boone2312
Franklin2256
Bremer1927
Clarke1883
Carroll1821
Emmet1812
Clay1711
Shelby1691
Hardin1660
Marion1550
Allamakee1504
Poweshiek1508
Benton1451
Jackson1411
Des Moines1392
Mahaska13617
Floyd1312
Guthrie1285
Jones1242
Cedar1201
Hancock1172
Butler1152
Buchanan1141
Henry1143
Pocahontas1141
Lyon1060
Madison1052
Clayton993
Cherokee981
Harrison980
Lee973
Taylor930
Humboldt921
Delaware911
Iowa901
Monona900
Winneshiek861
Mills830
Calhoun822
Fayette810
Sac810
Palo Alto800
Kossuth780
Osceola780
Jefferson770
Winnebago770
Mitchell760
Page760
Grundy741
Union721
Monroe677
Worth610
Chickasaw510
Davis501
Lucas504
Howard490
Cass481
Montgomery453
Appanoose433
Greene380
Fremont350
Van Buren331
Keokuk311
Ida290
Audubon281
Decatur220
Adair210
Ringgold211
Wayne181
Adams160
Unassigned00
Rochester
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 62°
Mason City
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 67°
Albert Lea
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 64°
Austin
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 66°
Charles City
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 64°
Rain returns for Wednesday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sean's Weather 8/5

Image

A closer look a the Graham Park testing site

Image

Temporary rental assistance available in Olmsted County

Image

Gold and Silver Prices Going Up

Image

Memorial Bicycle Ride

Image

MSHSL votes to postpone football and volleyball

Image

Rochester Public Schools survey parent opinions about options

Image

Waterloo hands Rochester 13th straight loss

Image

Mason City Fire Department burn training

Image

Coronavirus impact on the 2020 census

Community Events