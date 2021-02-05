Big Ten releases 2021 football schedule

The Big Ten released its 2021 football schedule on Friday.

Minnesota will open the season against defending league champion Minnesota.

Iowa will open against Indiana before playing at Iowa State.

ROSEMONT, Ill. (AP) — Six Big Ten football games will be played at different sites than originally planned on the revised 2021 conference schedule.

The Big Ten shortened its 2020 season to eight games because of the COVID-19 pandemic and six games were played at the same location as the previous year. The changes to the 2021 schedule avoid having the same home team three years in a row for those games.

Two rivalry games were moved back to their traditional spots at the end of the regular season. Iowa plays at Nebraska on Nov. 26 and Wisconsin visits Minnesota on Nov. 27.

