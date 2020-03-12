Amid outbreak, Big Ten cancels basketball tournament

The Big Ten Tournament has announced it has canceled its basketball tournament.
Games began Wednesday and were scheduled to start at 11 a.m. Thursday. Iowa was scheduled to play Minnesota at 1:30 p.m.
"The Big Ten Conference will use this time to work with the appropriate medical experts and institutional leadership to determine next steps for moving forward in regard to the COVID-19 pandemic," the conference said.
