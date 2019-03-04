Big Rochester drug bust sends convicted killer back to prison

ST. PAUL, Minn. – A man charged after a major Rochester drug bust is going to prison on federal charges.

Rashad Darnell Norwood, 39, was arrested in July 2017 after Rochester police said a traffic stop found a bag of methamphetamine in Norwood’s car, which led to a search that found over 200 grams of meth, nearly 200 grams of cocaine, over 150 grams of marijuana, more than $19,000 in cash, two handguns, and ammunition in Norwood’s home.

He was charged with 14 drug or gun related felonies. Those charges were dismissed on February 28 after Norwood pleaded guilty in Minnesota Federal Court to possession with intent to distribution methamphetamine and possession of firearms in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

Norwood has been sentenced to 14 years in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release.

Norwood has past state convictions for 2nd degree murder in Blue Earth County in 1999, 2nd degree possession of cocaine in Dodge County in 2010, and 2nd degree possession of cocaine and heroin in Ramsey County in 2015. Norwood was sentenced to 15 years in prison for killing Wayne Redmond, a drug informant for law enforcement.