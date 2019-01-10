Clear
'Big Red' helping save lives

New CPR mannequin at Forest City YMCA showing users proper techniques in the event of an emergency

Posted: Jan. 10, 2019 9:30 PM
Posted By: Alex Jirgens

FOREST CITY, Iowa - It's a technique that is proven to save lives: CPR. But only about 3 in 10 adults in the U.S. have up-to-date training on how to perform it.

But if you're among those who don't, a new tool at the Forest City YMCA could help you understand its importance.

CPR instructor Ree Pederson is teaching Waldorf student Ricardo Magana how to use a new interactive mannequin, named Big Red.

With each chest compression, Magana is able to see the blood flow up through the neck and into Big Red's brain, as well as showing a pulse, thanks to LED lighting.

He says using the new mannequin has taught him more than those he's attended in the past.

"With this one, I can actually tell that I was doing it sometimes wrong in practice, but I just learned a lot right now."

Classes will soon be offered to the public so that they can practice on Big Red as well, and Magana encourages anyone to attend and have the knowledge.

"You just gotta know how to accept and how to put your hands on...and loosening up the fear of I'm going to break his ribs or I'm gonna do something...it's not hard to learn."

