Clear

Big Game Quiz: Kansas City & San Francisco Big Game History

How much do you know about the two teams playing in this year's Big Game?

APP USERS: Click Here

Scroll for more content...
Mason City
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 22°
Albert Lea
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 20°
Austin
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 26°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
30° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 22°
Rochester
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 19°
Wintry mix & snow possible for Friday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Friday

Image

Number of children in foster care declines

${item.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Friday Snow Latest

Image

John Andretti dies at 56

Image

Grizzlies set to host 'Pink the Rink' game on Saturday

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 1/30

Image

Checking in with the Ronnenbergs

Image

Winter Dance Party kicks off

Image

Sports betting this weekend

Image

Sharing the story of survival

Community Events