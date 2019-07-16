Big Boy locomotive rolls into Mason City

MASON CITY, Iowa - A large crowd gathered, despite the rain, to watch the Big Boy locomotive come down the tracks.

The Big Boy and 24 others like it, were built in 1941 for the Union Pacific railroad to haul freight through the mountainous country between Utah and Colorado. The massive steam locomotive weighs over a million pounds.

At around two in the afternoon, the train finally arrived in Mason City, announcing its arrival with a few blasts of its loud steam whistle and the clanging of its bell.

Big Boy will stay overnight in Mason City, then it will continue its journey in the morning, heading up to Albert Lea, Owatonna, Northfield, and finally St. Paul.

It took Union Pacific nearly 6 years to fully restore the locomotive, which had been kept in storage in a museum in California. It is the only one of its type that is still able to ride the rails.