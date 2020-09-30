Bier, Mustafa Face Off for District Five

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The two remaining candidates for Olmsted County District Five Commissioner took questions about how they would lead Wednesday night.

Incumbent Jim Bier and challenger Regina Mustafa faced off in a forum hosted by the Rochester Public Library.

One moment that revealed contrast between the candidates came after they were asked, if the county recieved funding to significantly address one of these three issues - mental health, housing, or transportation infrastructure - which would they seek to fund and why.

"You can't just pick one over the other," said Jim Bier. "That's what makes the job hard. You cannot pick winners and losers. We have to juggle all these things and try and make the county a better place with limited resources."

Mustafa, meanwhile, answered "We have to address the housing first. Who cares about my substance abuse disorder if I'm living under a bridge? We have to tackle things first. If we can tackle everything at once yes, but the question was 'what would I tackle first?' We have to take care of people's basic needs - food, shelter, safety."

If you're interested in watching the full discussion, it's now available on the Rochester Public Library's Facebook page.