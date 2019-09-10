Clear
SEVERE WX : Flash Flood Watch View Alerts

Bids set to open for Pioneer Park restoration

Tuesday morning the Albert Lea City Council approved moving forward with the bidding for restoration plans spearheaded by the Shell Rock River Watershed District.

Posted: Sep 10, 2019 9:45 PM

ALBERT LEA, Minn- Pioneer Park in Albert Lea could be seeing some big changes. Tuesday morning the Albert Lea City Council approved moving forward with the bidding for restoration plans spearheaded by the Shell Rock River Watershed District.

Steven Jahnke is a City Engineer for Albert Lea. He says Pioneer Park has been exposed to a lot of wind and ice erosion. While the park is not a hazard to visitors if changes aren’t made it won’t be functional to the public.

“The park trail is starting to show some cracking, " Jahnke said.

He says the restoration project is needed.

"As it continues to erode we continue to have shoreline going into the water,” Jahnke said. “The trees would be following down and the trail will eventually wash into the lake. So really we are preventing all of this from happening."

The project is expected to cost $150,000. The Shell Rock River Watershed District received a grant that will pay for a portion of the project and then the city is planning to cover the rest.

The bid for contractors will begin later this month. Jahnke tells Kimt the project is expected to take place either this winter or spring depending on the contractor's schedule

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 73°
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 70°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 73°
Charles City
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 72°
Rochester
Broken Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 70°
Round after round of rain coming
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Lourdes announces Jenson as baseball head coach

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast

Image

Using art therapy for better mental health

Image

Willow Creed Flooding discussion

Image

New wind turbines coming to wind farm

Image

Investing money into Byron streets and sidewalks

Image

Community of Hayfield addresses childcare shortage

Image

Rochester YMCA launches program for childhood obesity

Image

Mayo Clinic partners with Google

Image

Civic center construction detours

Community Events