Bids set to open for Pioneer Park restoration

ALBERT LEA, Minn- Pioneer Park in Albert Lea could be seeing some big changes. Tuesday morning the Albert Lea City Council approved moving forward with the bidding for restoration plans spearheaded by the Shell Rock River Watershed District.

Steven Jahnke is a City Engineer for Albert Lea. He says Pioneer Park has been exposed to a lot of wind and ice erosion. While the park is not a hazard to visitors if changes aren’t made it won’t be functional to the public.

“The park trail is starting to show some cracking, " Jahnke said.

He says the restoration project is needed.

"As it continues to erode we continue to have shoreline going into the water,” Jahnke said. “The trees would be following down and the trail will eventually wash into the lake. So really we are preventing all of this from happening."

The project is expected to cost $150,000. The Shell Rock River Watershed District received a grant that will pay for a portion of the project and then the city is planning to cover the rest.

The bid for contractors will begin later this month. Jahnke tells Kimt the project is expected to take place either this winter or spring depending on the contractor's schedule