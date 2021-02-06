Clear
SEVERE WX : Wind Chill Advisory View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Biden's dilemma in virus aid fight: Go big or go bipartisan

President Joe Biden/AP photo

President Joe Biden’s push for a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill is forcing an internal reckoning.

Posted: Feb 6, 2021 8:02 AM
Posted By: By ALEXANDRA JAFFE and JONATHAN LEMIRE Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s push for a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill is forcing an internal reckoning that pits his instincts to work toward a bipartisan deal against the demands of an urgent crisis and his desire to deliver for those who helped elect him.

His bipartisan bona fides have been a defining feature of his political career, first as a Senate deal-maker, later as he led legislative negotiations for the Obama administration when vice president and finally during his successful 2020 campaign.

But the scope of the multiple crises confronting the nation now, along with the lessons Democrats learned from four years of Republican obstructionism during Barack Obama presidency, seem to be pushing Biden toward quick action on the coronavirus aid bill, even if Republicans get left behind.

“I have told both Republicans and Democrats that’s my preference: to work together. But if I have to choose between getting help right now to Americans who are hurting so badly and getting bogged down in a lengthy negotiation or compromising on a bill that’s up to the crisis, that’s an easy choice,” Biden said Friday. “I’m going to help the American people who are hurting now.”

So far, the administration has proceeded on two parallel tracks.

One featured a public show of trying to reach across the political aisle, with bipartisan rhetoric and a White House invitation for Republican senators. Their housewarming gift was a proposal more than $1 trillion short of what Biden wanted.

At the same time, Biden has insisted on the need for a sizable package to address the deadly pandemic. The administration has encouraged Democratic senators to be prepared to go it alone, to ready a plan that combines money to address the virus and vaccines with money to fulfill a progressive agenda that includes a higher federal minimum wage.

Not out of the realm of possibility is a third option — having even one or two Republicans sign on to the bigger bill, giving it a veneer of bipartisanship. But it's more likely that the White House will need to choose between the two extremes.

That could send a clear signal about Biden's governing priorities and potentially set a template for how he will navigate a deeply polarized Washington going forward.

“President Biden’s got some pretty big tests in front of him when it comes to domestic policy. He is someone who prides himself on his deal-making skills and yet he may have to take a page out of the LBJ-style playbook and jam some things through both the House and the Senate to get anything done,” said Jim Manley, a longtime aide to former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid, D-Nev.

For Biden, working with Republicans is as much a point of personal pride as it is good politics.

He is known for his love of schmoozing and personal outreach to lawmakers after 36 years in the Senate and eight more working with Capitol Hill as vice president. He frequently spoke about bipartisanship during the campaign, and that political brand helped him win 62% of moderates and 8% of Republican voters in November, according to data from AP VoteCast, a survey of more than 110,000 voters nationwide.

If Biden loses that moderate profile — and the goodwill from Republicans who’ve known him in the past as an honest deal-maker — there’s a risk, Manley said, that “it’s going to poison the well for the future.”

GOP Sen. Rob Portman of Ohio, one of the lawmakers invited to meet with Biden at the White House, warned as much during a floor speech this past week.

“If we can’t come together as Republicans and Democrats, as we have proven we can, time and time again over the last year, what can we come together on?” Portman asked. "Wouldn’t it make it harder for us then to find that common ground on things like infrastructure investments, on things like retirement security?”

But Democrats say they have learned some key lessons from Obama’s first term about bipartisanship in the face of crisis.

Biden was tasked with steering the White House’s overtures to Congress in dealing with the financial meltdown. For months, Biden focused his efforts on his former GOP colleagues, in the end to get the backing of just three Republicans.

The process of securing the $787 billion package — aid broadly credited for helping boost an economy in free fall — left a bad taste for the Obama-Biden White House. The package drew withering criticism from most on the right for being too big. Many in the Democratic Party have come to believe it was too small, a missed opportunity to not just help the economy but reinvent it.

“The lesson from the Great Recession is that without sustained economic relief, the recovery will take longer, unemployed workers will experience more pain, and already historic levels of inequality will worsen,” said Chris Lu, a deputy labor secretary under Obama.

Democrats also say they will not be burned again by expectations for bipartisanship that proved to be naive during the Obama years.

Austan Goolsbee, a former chair of the Council of Economic Advisers, said one of the other lessons of those negotiations was that “Republicans are going to argue against Joe Biden if he does anything at all.”

“Everyone believed at that time that if the economy struggled, we could come back” and pass additional aid, Goolsbee said. But Republicans were staunchly opposed to Obama’s agenda throughout his eight years in office. The prospect that they will again refuse to work with Biden should make him go big while he still can, in Goolsbee's view.

“If there is a hyperpartisan gridlock environment in Washington, that ought to make you doubly careful about trimming your own wings out of the gate," he said.

Facing economic storm clouds, Biden has told aides he will not settle for a too-small bill in the name of token bipartisanship.

He has made clear he values bipartisan support, has courted Republicans and has signaled a willingness to trim the overall price tag somewhat. He would prefer a traditional deal that crosses the aisle.

But he insists he will not budge on delivering $1,400 stimulus checks to individuals, believing that reducing the amount would be a broken promise and could undermine his credibility with the public early in his term.

Moreover, Democrats have pointed to the stimulus checks as a winning issue in the pair of Georgia runoff races in January that gave their party control of the Senate. And many progressives, already wary of Biden’s moderate instincts, have made clear they do not want the president to compromise on liberal promises to woo Republicans likely to consistently oppose him.

Moderate Democrats in the Senate have also shown broad support for the bill and this past week all voted in favor of using a legislative maneuver that would allow the bill to pass with only Democratic votes. It was an implicit endorsement of a go-big strategy that could give Biden cover in pursuing a bill without Republican votes.

Sen. Angus King, a Maine independent who caucuses with Democrats, said that while “I generally tend to be concerned about budgets and budget deficits,” the spending in the COVID-19 relief package “is justified and important.”

He added that without a good-faith effort from Republicans on the bill, negotiation isn't worth it.

“I just don’t think what they proposed was real, realistic or what was necessary to meet the situation that we’re in," he said of the GOP counteroffer. “You know, you can’t clap with one hand. Bipartisanship requires serious discussion and an attempt to meet in the middle and so far I haven’t seen that.”

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 466224

Reported Deaths: 6341
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin967851546
Ramsey41578776
Dakota34515370
Anoka32076374
Washington21127246
Stearns18359197
St. Louis14308257
Scott12573103
Wright12064109
Olmsted1125881
Sherburne845270
Carver724140
Clay670184
Rice647582
Kandiyohi567173
Blue Earth560034
Crow Wing499079
Chisago471941
Otter Tail469469
Benton432489
Winona404848
Mower388729
Douglas384067
Nobles377947
Goodhue371164
Polk335362
McLeod331949
Beltrami324148
Morrison317546
Lyon309141
Isanti295144
Becker294640
Itasca294045
Carlton291943
Steele289410
Pine274216
Freeborn266424
Todd236030
Nicollet235940
Brown226235
Le Sueur221518
Mille Lacs220245
Cass213024
Meeker203133
Waseca198916
Wabasha18073
Martin175926
Roseau167117
Hubbard155639
Houston149914
Dodge14514
Redwood143827
Renville141440
Chippewa134033
Fillmore13248
Cottonwood131019
Wadena122619
Faribault114216
Aitkin114133
Rock114012
Sibley11207
Watonwan10878
Pennington103516
Kanabec103318
Pipestone99024
Yellow Medicine96217
Murray9308
Jackson89110
Swift86618
Pope7595
Stevens7158
Marshall71115
Clearwater69514
Lake68116
Lac qui Parle66716
Wilkin64610
Koochiching61111
Lincoln4962
Big Stone4763
Grant4578
Unassigned43968
Norman4298
Mahnomen4257
Kittson38721
Red Lake3244
Traverse2934
Lake of the Woods2071
Cook1160

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 322053

Reported Deaths: 5009
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk48890510
Linn18813299
Scott16465187
Black Hawk14518265
Woodbury13365202
Johnson1262965
Dubuque11944184
Dallas953784
Pottawattamie9454130
Story914542
Cerro Gordo486476
Warren484764
Webster479482
Clinton477676
Sioux465965
Marshall446068
Des Moines407854
Muscatine404285
Buena Vista402436
Wapello3643102
Plymouth358574
Jasper345064
Lee341045
Marion324260
Jones280353
Henry272933
Carroll260945
Bremer257152
Crawford241832
Boone231525
Washington230540
Benton221751
Mahaska207243
Jackson202337
Tama196263
Dickinson192937
Kossuth189351
Delaware181137
Clay177824
Fayette171826
Wright169528
Winneshiek168726
Buchanan168426
Hamilton166936
Harrison163167
Hardin162733
Cedar160420
Clayton156552
Butler155129
Page153917
Floyd144338
Poweshiek143327
Mills142420
Cherokee141435
Lyon141037
Hancock135026
Allamakee134638
Iowa133223
Madison133213
Grundy125730
Winnebago125630
Calhoun12559
Jefferson125031
Cass120346
Louisa118840
Mitchell118239
Appanoose115945
Union115629
Chickasaw115512
Sac114817
Emmet112137
Shelby111031
Humboldt109921
Unassigned10850
Franklin107219
Guthrie106427
Palo Alto95516
Montgomery93232
Howard93120
Keokuk88128
Clarke87917
Monroe85426
Pocahontas79717
Ida79431
Monona73621
Davis73023
Adair72025
Greene7128
Lucas68416
Osceola65512
Worth6314
Taylor62311
Fremont5379
Decatur5267
Van Buren52616
Ringgold48215
Audubon4429
Wayne43121
Adams3123
Rochester/St. Mary'S
Partly Cloudy
wxIcon
Hi: 1° Lo: -3°
Feels Like: -18°
Mason City
Mostly Cloudy
wxIcon
Hi: 3° Lo: -1°
Feels Like: -21°
Albert Lea
Cloudy
wxIcon
Hi: 1° Lo: -4°
Feels Like: -18°
Austin
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 2° Lo: -2°
Feels Like: -19°
Charles City
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 4° Lo: -1°
Feels Like: -17°
Frigid conditions this weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Aaron's Saturday Forecast

Image

Heading to Improv-Ice? Here's how to avoid frostbite

Image

Sports Overtime Part 2

Image

Sports Overtime Part 1

Image

Frost bite risk is real

Image

RPD issues drug warning

Image

Two North Iowa school districts begin in-person learning

Image

RPD issues drug warning

Image

Aaron's Friday Evening Forecast

Image

Stocking up for Sunday

Community Events