Biden's Build Better Act will impact families in SE Minnesota and Iowa

ROCHESTER, Minn - The White House says the Build Back Better Act would create millions of jobs and keep growing the economy - all while helping the nation meet climate goals.

KIMT News 3 spoke to U.S. Secretary of Commerce, Gina Raimondo, who says if this act passes congress, it would be a historic investment that would benefit our families and our local workforce.

The Build Back Better Act will make healthcare more affordable and cut the high costs of child care.

The act also promises to institute all-day, public pre-kindergarten for every child in America, which is intended to help working parents.

Secretary Raimondo says big investments are also being made in job training, giving Americans the skills they need for the jobs that are out there.

“In Minnesota and Iowa, families will very soon quite literally start to see and feel the benefits of these investments. They will see old bridges being rebuilt, and by the way a lot of people being put to work in good jobs doing that,” she says.

Raimondo adds the cost of childcare in America is too high.

“This is huge as what it means for moms and dads to be able to go to work, hold down a full-time job, and have the security that their kids are in a great place for child care that they can afford,” she adds.

President Biden signed the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act into law a few weeks ago. Raimondo says that this is the biggest investment in infrastructure in the history of the U.S.

The Build Back Better bill has been passed in the House and is now waiting for a vote in the senate.