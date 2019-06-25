Clear

Biden wins early state endorsements, including black leaders

Biden won endorsements from half a dozen Democratic figures from eastern Iowa, including four former city, county and union officials, in the first-voting caucus state.

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Joe Biden's presidential campaign announced a new round of endorsements on Tuesday as the former vice president tries to bolster his status as the Democrats' presidential front-runner. He heralded support from four South Carolina state legislators, including two African Americans, Rep. Carl Anderson and Sen. Kevin Johnson.

Their backing comes as Biden faces criticism from rival Democratic candidates for recent comments in which said the Senate "got things done" with "civility" even when the body included segregationists with whom he disagreed. Biden and others are competing aggressively for an edge with black voters who make up a majority of the Democratic primary electorate in South Carolina, home of the first Southern primary in 2020.

His campaign also listed support from five state legislators and union officials from Utah and 11 current and former Democratic officials in Arizona.

