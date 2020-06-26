Biden wants to make mask wearing during the pandemic mandatory if he becomes President

KIMT News 3 - Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden making an unusual campaign promise.

The former V.P. says if he wins in November, he wants to make mask wearing mandatory across the country.

Biden has been at odds with the Trump administration over the mask issue, with the president saying it should be voluntary.

Nicole Loge in Mason City says she can relate to both sides in the great mask debate.

"I think it's good that he's concerned about safety, but also as my best friend said 'you can't be afraid of the world. I think it's good, but also I think it should be personal choice," said Loge.

According to a Real Clear Politics poll average, Joe Biden has a 9.5 point lead over the President.