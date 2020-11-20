Clear
Biden wants Congress to pass emergency COVID aid this year

President-elect Joe Biden is calling on Congress to enact billions of dollars in emergency COVID-19 assistance before the year’s end.

Posted: Nov 20, 2020 1:42 PM
Posted By: By STEVE PEOPLES Associated Press

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — President-elect Joe Biden is calling on Congress to enact billions of dollars in emergency COVID-19 assistance before the year's end, according to a senior aide who warned Friday that “there's no more room for delay.”

Biden transition aide Jen Psaki delivered the remarks ahead of Biden's first in-person meeting since winning the election with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer. The incoming Democratic president will host the top Democrats in the House and Senate Friday afternoon at his makeshift transition headquarters in a downtown Wilmington, Delaware, theater.

Pelosi told a news conference Friday that she and Schumer would be talking with Biden about “the urgency of crushing of virus,” including the lame-duck session of Congress, legislation on funding the government and COVID relief.

But prospects for new virus aid this year remain uncertain. Pelosi said talks with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and GOP leadership on Thursday did not produce any consensus on a new virus aid package.

“That didn’t happen, but hopefully it will,” she said.

Biden's new governing team is facing intense pressure to approve another COVID-19 relief bill, come up with a clear plan to distribute millions of doses of a prospective vaccine, and Biden is just days away from unveiling the first of his Cabinet picks, which are subject to Senate confirmation.

Psaki said that Biden, Pelosi and Schumer are already working “in lockstep” to push for an pandemic relief bill before Congress adjourns for the year, a period known as a lame-duck session.

“They’re in lockstep agreement that there needs to be emergency assistance and aid during the lame-duck session to help families, to help small businesses," Psaki said. "There’s no more room for delay and we need to move forward as quickly as possible.”

The president-elect has also promised to work closely with Republicans in Congress to execute his governing agenda, but so far, he has focused his congressional outreach on his leading Democratic allies.

The meeting comes two days after House Democrats nominated Pelosi to be the speaker who guides them again next year as Biden becomes president, although she seemed to suggest these would be her final two years in the leadership post. The California Democrat, the first woman to be speaker, already has served six years in the job, but the next two loom as her toughest.

President Donald Trump continues to block a smooth transition of power to the next president, refusing to allow his administration to cooperate with Biden's transition team. Specifically, the Trump administration is denying Biden access to detailed briefings on national security and pandemic planning that leaders in both parties say are important for preparing Biden to govern immediately after his Jan. 20 inauguration.

Trying to bypass the Trump administration altogether, Biden on Thursday met virtually with a collection of leading Republican and Democratic governors.

“Unfortunately, my administration hasn’t been able to get everything we need,” Biden told the National Governors Association’s leadership team as he vowed to rise above politics in a unified front against the virus. “There’s a real desire for real partnership between the states and the federal government."

The Trump administration's Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said Friday on "CBS This Morning” that Biden's charge that the transition delays would cost American lives is “absolutely incorrect."

"Every aspect of what we do is completely transparent — no secret data or knowledge,” Azar said.

Trump, meanwhile, is intensifying his brazen attempts to sow doubt on the election results. The outgoing president's unprecedented campaign to spread misinformation now includes pressuring Michigan officials to block the certification of their state's election results.

Biden won Michigan by more than 150,000 votes, a margin 15 times larger than Trump's when he won the state four years ago.

Election law experts see Trump's push as the last, dying gasps of his campaign and say Biden is certain to walk into the Oval Office come January. But there is great concern that Trump’s effort is doing real damage to public faith in the integrity of U.S. elections.

Associated Press Congressional Correspondent Lisa Mascaro contributed from Washington.

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 249906

Reported Deaths: 3138
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin546621066
Ramsey23071450
Anoka17859203
Dakota17340170
Washington11495100
Stearns1123879
Scott670152
St. Louis654687
Wright581730
Olmsted569830
Sherburne455836
Clay407651
Carver359410
Blue Earth343612
Rice324827
Kandiyohi304712
Nobles285527
Crow Wing281027
Chisago25477
Benton237036
Otter Tail226114
Winona226025
Mower215522
Polk194920
Douglas188022
Morrison186219
Lyon170210
Beltrami165913
Goodhue154525
McLeod15398
Todd153512
Itasca153321
Becker14926
Steele14826
Isanti144311
Nicollet132822
Carlton13139
Freeborn12355
Waseca120110
Mille Lacs117830
Le Sueur11728
Cass10578
Pine10235
Brown9609
Martin89020
Meeker8807
Hubbard84317
Roseau8261
Wabasha8011
Watonwan7304
Dodge7230
Chippewa6977
Redwood64117
Wadena6136
Pipestone60517
Sibley5934
Cottonwood5800
Renville58017
Aitkin56318
Rock5639
Houston5432
Fillmore5360
Yellow Medicine4998
Murray4813
Kanabec45511
Pennington4514
Swift4425
Faribault4300
Pope4190
Clearwater3874
Stevens3801
Unassigned37356
Marshall3607
Jackson3581
Koochiching3005
Wilkin2925
Lake2851
Lincoln2811
Lac qui Parle2793
Norman2776
Big Stone2561
Mahnomen2164
Grant1976
Red Lake1623
Kittson1503
Traverse1090
Lake of the Woods781
Cook500

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 200420

Reported Deaths: 2101
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk29698317
Linn12620150
Black Hawk9803125
Woodbury9577110
Scott949168
Johnson870035
Dubuque832189
Story602419
Dallas568754
Pottawattamie539262
Sioux339222
Webster317327
Marshall315740
Cerro Gordo301738
Clinton286437
Buena Vista283214
Des Moines253715
Muscatine252863
Plymouth250736
Warren23779
Wapello227670
Jones208310
Jasper195839
Carroll182215
Marion181217
Lee179414
Bremer167712
Crawford165615
Henry16367
Benton148613
Tama140939
Delaware129021
Jackson12848
Washington121412
Dickinson12009
Boone119810
Mahaska113026
Wright11015
Page10443
Buchanan10268
Hardin99010
Clay9794
Harrison96726
Calhoun9557
Cedar92713
Clayton9274
Mills9216
Fayette9098
Hamilton9047
Lyon8998
Kossuth8783
Floyd87114
Poweshiek86712
Butler8563
Winneshiek8409
Iowa82511
Winnebago82523
Louisa76316
Hancock7507
Grundy73310
Sac7307
Chickasaw7192
Cherokee6964
Shelby6953
Cass69318
Appanoose6766
Allamakee67411
Emmet67323
Mitchell6724
Guthrie66715
Franklin64719
Union6396
Humboldt6294
Madison6084
Palo Alto5713
Jefferson5681
Unassigned5200
Pocahontas4922
Keokuk4885
Osceola4690
Howard4649
Greene4560
Clarke4474
Ida4179
Davis4034
Montgomery40310
Taylor4032
Monroe39712
Adair3856
Monona3592
Fremont3242
Van Buren3184
Worth3070
Lucas2956
Decatur2870
Audubon2741
Wayne2686
Ringgold1582
Adams1501
