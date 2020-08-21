Clear

Biden vows to defeat Trump, end US 'season of darkness'

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden and his wife Jill Biden and Democratic vice presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., and her husband Douglas Emhoff, stand together on stage on the fourth day of the Democratic National Convention, Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, outside of the Chase Center in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Joe Biden has accepted the Democratic presidential nomination, vowing to take on national crises and declaring that “we will overcome this season of darkness.”

Posted: Aug 21, 2020 5:48 AM
Posted By: By STEVE PEOPLES and ALEXANDRA JAFFE Associated Press

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Joe Biden accepted the Democratic presidential nomination with a vow to be a unifying “ally of the light” who would move an America in crisis past the chaos of President Donald Trump’s tenure.

In his strongest remarks of the campaign, Biden spoke Thursday night both of returning the United States to its traditional leadership role in the world and of the deeply personal challenges that shaped his life. Virtually every sentence of his 22-minute speech was designed to present a sharp, yet hopeful, contrast with the Republican incumbent.

“Here and now I give you my word: If you entrust me with the presidency, I will draw on the best of us, not the worst. l’ll be an ally of the light, not the darkness,” Biden said. “Make no mistake, united we can and will overcome this season of darkness in America.”

For the 77-year-old Biden, the final night of the Democratic National Convention was bittersweet. He accepted a nomination that had eluded him for over three decades because of personal tragedy, political stumbles and rivals who proved more dynamic.

But the coronavirus denied him the typical celebration, complete with the customary balloon drop that both parties often use to fete their new nominees. Instead, Biden spoke to a largely empty arena near his Delaware home.

Afterward, fireworks lit the sky outside the arena, where supporters waited in a parking lot, honking horns and flashing headlights in a moment that finally lent a jovial feel to the event.

The keynote address was the speech of a lifetime for Biden, who would be the oldest president ever elected if he defeats Trump in November. Trump, who is 74, publicly doubts Biden’s mental capacity and calls him “Slow Joe,” but with the nation watching, Biden was firm and clear.

Still, the convention leaned on a younger generation earlier in the night to help energize his sprawling coalition.

Tammy Duckworth, an Illinois senator who lost her legs in Iraq and is raising two young children, said Biden has “common decency.”

Cory Booker, only the ninth African American senator in U.S. history, said Biden believes in the dignity of all working Americans.

And Pete Buttigieg, the 38-year-old former South Bend, Indiana, mayor and a gay military veteran, noted that Biden came out in favor of same-sex marriage as vice president even before President Barack Obama.

“Joe Biden is right, this is a contest for the soul of the nation. And to me that contest is not between good Americans and evil Americans,” Buttigieg said. “It’s the struggle to call out what is good for every American.”

Above all, Biden focused on uniting the nation as Americans grapple with the long and fearful health crisis, the related economic devastation, a national awakening on racial justice — and Trump, who stirs heated emotions from all sides.

Biden’s positive focus Thursday night marked a break from the dire warnings offered by Obama and others the night before. The 44th president of the United States warned that American democracy itself could falter if Trump is reelected, while Biden’s running mate, Kamala Harris, the 55-year-old California senator and daughter of Jamaican and Indian immigrants, warned that Americans’ lives and livelihoods were at risk.

Biden’s Democratic Party has sought this week to put forward a cohesive vision of values and policy priorities, highlighting efforts to combat climate change, tighten gun laws and embrace a humane immigration policy. They have drawn a sharp contrast with Trump’s policies and personality, portraying him as cruel, self-centered and woefully unprepared to manage virtually any of the nation’s mounting crises and policy challenges.

Voting was another prime focus of the convention on Thursday as it has been all week. Democrats fear that the pandemic -- and Trump administration changes at the U.S. Postal Service -- may make it difficult for voters to cast ballots in person or by mail.

Comedian Sarah Cooper, a favorite of many Democrats for her videos lip syncing Trump’s speeches, put it bluntly: “Donald Trump doesn’t want any of us to vote because he knows he can’t win fair and square.”

Biden’s call for unity comes as some strategists worry that Democrats cannot retake the White House simply by tearing Trump down, that Biden needs to give his sprawling coalition something to vote for. That’s easier said than done in a modern Democratic Party made up of disparate factions that span generation, race and ideology.

Though he has been in the public spotlight for decades as a Delaware senator, much of the electorate knows little about Biden’s background before he began serving as Obama’s vice president in 2008.

Thursday’s convention served as a national reintroduction of sorts that drew on some of the most painful moments of his life.

“I know how mean and cruel and unfair life can be sometimes,” Biden said. He added: “I found the best way through pain and loss and grief is to find purpose.”

As a schoolboy, Biden was mocked by classmates and a nun for a severe stutter. He became a widower at just 30 after losing his wife and infant daughter to a car accident. And just five years ago, he buried his eldest son, who was stricken by cancer.

From such hardship, Biden developed a deep sense of empathy that has defined much of his political career. And throughout the convention, Biden’s allies testified that such empathy, backed by decades of governing experience, makes him the perfect candidate to guide the nation back from mounting health and economic crises.

His allies Thursday included Brayden Harrington, a 13-year-old boy from Concord, New Hampshire. The boy said he and Biden were “members of the same club,” each with a stutter they’re working to overcome.

He noted that Biden told him about a book of poems he liked to read aloud to practice his speech and showed the boy how he marks his speeches so they’re easier to read aloud.

“I’m just a regular kid, and in a short amount of time, Joe Biden made me more confident about a thing that’s bothered me my whole life,” Harrington said.

The end of the carefully scripted convention now gives way to a far less-predictable period for Biden and his Democratic Party as the 2020 election season speeds to its uncertain conclusion. While Election Day isn’t until Nov. 3, early voting gets underway in several battleground states in just one month.

Biden has maintained a polling advantage over Trump for much of the year, but it remains to be seen whether the Democratic nominee’s approach to politics and policy will genuinely excite the coalition he’s courting in an era of uncompromising partisanship.

Trump’s Republican Party is expected to deliver a message next week squarely focused on the president’s most loyal supporters.

Biden summed up his view of the campaign: “We choose a path of becoming angry, less hopeful and more divided, a path of shadow and suspicion, or we can choose a different path and together take this chance to heal.”

___

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 67308

Reported Deaths: 1791
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin21050860
Ramsey8312280
Dakota5048108
Anoka4177116
Stearns301921
Washington247851
Olmsted187724
Nobles180711
Scott178225
Mower11393
Rice10968
Wright10196
Blue Earth10185
Carver9914
Clay80740
Sherburne80111
Kandiyohi7531
St. Louis70721
Lyon4363
Todd4362
Nicollet39613
Watonwan3953
Steele3782
Freeborn3771
Benton3423
Beltrami2861
Winona28617
Le Sueur2852
McLeod2821
Crow Wing27915
Chisago2381
Goodhue2329
Otter Tail2294
Martin2146
Cottonwood1930
Waseca1931
Polk1714
Becker1701
Pipestone1669
Carlton1621
Isanti1560
Itasca15312
Douglas1461
Dodge1430
Murray1321
Pine1320
Chippewa1261
Unassigned12046
Wabasha1070
Morrison1041
Brown1012
Faribault990
Sibley992
Rock930
Meeker912
Jackson870
Cass863
Koochiching843
Mille Lacs833
Fillmore780
Pennington741
Renville695
Houston630
Lincoln620
Roseau580
Swift581
Yellow Medicine570
Grant554
Pope550
Kanabec484
Aitkin441
Norman430
Wilkin413
Redwood400
Hubbard390
Mahnomen311
Wadena310
Marshall300
Big Stone290
Red Lake270
Lake250
Stevens220
Traverse190
Clearwater150
Lac qui Parle100
Lake of the Woods70
Cook60
Kittson30

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 54375

Reported Deaths: 1009
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk11436212
Woodbury388454
Black Hawk343367
Linn266789
Johnson231124
Dallas205635
Scott193317
Dubuque186834
Buena Vista180912
Marshall154528
Pottawattamie148431
Story147716
Wapello98239
Muscatine91648
Crawford7693
Sioux7353
Cerro Gordo69120
Webster6878
Warren6284
Clinton6005
Tama57729
Plymouth57215
Jasper51029
Wright4901
Dickinson3935
Louisa38114
Des Moines3682
Washington31610
Boone3023
Carroll2692
Franklin26816
Bremer2577
Marion2470
Hamilton2422
Clay2261
Clarke2163
Lee2105
Emmet2096
Hardin2051
Shelby2031
Henry1904
Benton1811
Floyd1793
Jackson1741
Poweshiek1728
Allamakee1644
Buchanan1571
Guthrie1555
Mahaska15317
Delaware1512
Butler1492
Jones1462
Madison1442
Winneshiek1441
Cedar1421
Clayton1393
Lyon1322
Hancock1292
Harrison1291
Cherokee1231
Winnebago1232
Pocahontas1192
Fayette1140
Mills1111
Kossuth1090
Page1050
Taylor1050
Grundy1041
Iowa1031
Cass1022
Palo Alto1020
Jefferson980
Calhoun972
Monona971
Sac970
Humboldt962
Osceola900
Union893
Monroe878
Mitchell860
Chickasaw790
Lucas794
Howard780
Worth730
Davis722
Montgomery664
Appanoose623
Fremont500
Keokuk471
Van Buren441
Greene430
Adair421
Ida350
Decatur320
Wayne312
Audubon301
Ringgold281
Adams200
Unassigned50
Rochester
Broken Clouds
65° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 65°
Mason City
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 64°
Albert Lea
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 66°
Austin
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 66°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
61° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 61°
Staying dry until the weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Rochester Grizzlies prep for main camp

Image

Community Conversation Reflects on George Floyd's Death

Image

City Launches Conservation Corps

Image

Driver reacts to Chateau Speedway's pausing of the season

Image

Dems discuss doing away with Iowa Caucuses

Image

Officials developing new small business support programs

Image

Med City eateries unite to thrive during pandemic

Image

Dropping the speed limit on Hwy 122

Image

Rochester Conservation Corps looking for partners

Image

Sara's 6pm Forecast - Thursday

Community Events