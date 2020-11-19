Clear
BREAKING NEWS Rochester police asking for public's help to locate homicide suspect Full Story
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Biden tells governors he'll help states overcome coronavirus

In a virtual meeting with governors, Joe Biden has expressed concern that President Donald Trump’s unprecedented attempt to block the peaceful transition of power at the White House has hindered the flow of information about programs to fast-track a coronavirus vaccine.

Posted: Nov 19, 2020 2:29 PM
Posted By: By STEVE PEOPLES Associated Press

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — In a meeting with governors, Joe Biden expressed concern Thursday that President Donald Trump's unprecedented attempt to block the peaceful transition of power at the White House has hindered the flow of information about programs to fast-track a coronavirus vaccine.

“Unfortunately, my administration hasn’t been able to get everything we need,” the president-elect said during a video conference with the National Governors Association’s leadership team, which includes five Republicans and four Democrats.

He specifically cited “Operation Warp Speed,” the federal government's partnership with private pharmaceutical companies to develop a COVID-19 vaccine.

Biden participated from a theater in Wilmington, Delaware, with Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. Also appearing online were the leaders of Biden's virus task force: Vivek Murthy, a former surgeon general; David Kessler, an ex-head of the Food and Drug Administration; and Marcella Nunez-Smith of Yale University.

Among the Democratic governors participating was Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan, which has been among those Trump has targeted for unfounded claims of fraud.

“I want you to know that I will be your partner in the White House,” Biden told the governors, including Republicans Larry Hogan of Maryland, Asa Hutchinson of Arkansas, Kay Ivey of Alabama, Charlie Baker of Massachusetts and Gary Herbert of Utah.

Biden promised state leaders that he would “make sure you get the resources you need ... to beat this virus.”

Hogan told The Associated Press recently that Trump’s wild and unsupported claims of widespread voter fraud were “dangerous” and “embarrassing.”

Hutchison said over the weekend that Biden would be the next president and he called on the Trump administration to give Biden access to the intelligence briefings he needs in order to be fully prepared to lead the country on Jan. 20, Inauguration Day.

So far, the governors have not swayed the Republican president.

Before Biden's meeting, Trump came out with a new round of false claims of voter fraud in key states, even as courts continue to reject his challenges, and a small, but growing number of Republican officeholders publicly begin to accept Biden's victory.

Beyond being a pillar of democracy, the orderly transfer of power after an election is especially critical this year given the extraordinary governing challenges Biden will inherit in just nine weeks. The United States is struggling through the worst public health crisis in a century, state and local government are facing massive budget shortfalls, and millions of Americans remain out of work.

But more than two weeks after the Nov. 3 election, the Trump administration is refusing to let Biden receive detailed briefings on national security and pandemic planning that leaders in both parties say are vital to ensure Biden can govern effectively on Day One.

With Trump dug in and Republicans on Capitol Hill largely unwilling to challenge him, Biden has been forced to turn to diverse collection of outside allies to ratchet up the pressure on Trump to concede.

The CEOs of America's largest companies have released a statement recognizing Biden and Harris as the clear winners. The heads of the American Hospital Association, the American Medical Association and the American Nurses Association issued a joint statement on Tuesday urging the Trump administration to share “all critical information related to COVID-19” with Biden. Not doing so, they warned, would jeopardize American lives.

Trump is showing no signs of giving in.

He is getting nowhere in the courts, and his scattershot effort to overturn Biden’s victory is shifting toward obscure election boards that certify the vote. The battle is centered in the states that sealed Biden’s win. In Michigan, two Republican election officials in the state’s largest county initially refused to certify results despite no evidence of fraud.

The officials then backtracked and voted to certify before flipping again on Wednesday and saying they “remain opposed to certification.” Some Republicans have called on the GOP statewide canvassers to so the same as Trump applies pressure from his social media accounts.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 242043

Reported Deaths: 3066
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin534861061
Ramsey22497441
Anoka17374196
Dakota16897165
Washington11204100
Stearns1073976
Scott646751
St. Louis619285
Wright560230
Olmsted553830
Sherburne432833
Clay395551
Carver344310
Blue Earth330412
Rice307127
Kandiyohi29569
Nobles284027
Crow Wing268826
Chisago24655
Benton222535
Otter Tail219712
Winona219122
Mower208122
Polk184520
Douglas183321
Lyon16779
Beltrami162813
Morrison150716
Todd150212
Goodhue149823
Itasca148919
McLeod14658
Steele14476
Becker14445
Isanti140811
Nicollet126122
Carlton12509
Freeborn11935
Waseca117510
Mille Lacs113930
Le Sueur11138
Cass10158
Pine9965
Brown9096
Martin86519
Meeker8286
Hubbard82615
Roseau8071
Wabasha7801
Watonwan7174
Dodge6990
Chippewa6917
Redwood62217
Wadena5906
Pipestone57517
Sibley5544
Cottonwood5520
Renville55216
Rock5499
Aitkin54815
Houston5242
Fillmore5110
Yellow Medicine4918
Murray4693
Kanabec44611
Pennington4394
Swift4325
Faribault4140
Pope4060
Stevens3791
Clearwater3723
Jackson3561
Marshall3527
Unassigned32056
Koochiching2935
Lincoln2751
Wilkin2754
Norman2696
Lac qui Parle2663
Lake2661
Big Stone2511
Mahnomen2103
Grant1936
Red Lake1633
Kittson1482
Traverse1080
Lake of the Woods781
Cook480

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 196386

Reported Deaths: 2076
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk29223315
Linn12407150
Black Hawk9615124
Woodbury9488109
Scott920866
Johnson855635
Dubuque820088
Story590519
Dallas557854
Pottawattamie523461
Sioux335022
Webster311927
Marshall311440
Cerro Gordo292437
Clinton279137
Buena Vista279014
Des Moines247715
Muscatine246962
Plymouth245836
Warren23289
Wapello224070
Jones20489
Jasper191937
Carroll179215
Marion176317
Lee175714
Crawford164115
Bremer161112
Henry16087
Benton145612
Tama138839
Delaware127620
Jackson12708
Washington118212
Boone118010
Dickinson11339
Mahaska111926
Wright10884
Page10313
Buchanan9977
Hardin97210
Harrison95226
Clay9494
Calhoun9277
Clayton9144
Cedar90313
Mills8866
Fayette8848
Hamilton8776
Lyon8748
Poweshiek85412
Kossuth8313
Butler8273
Floyd82613
Winnebago80523
Winneshiek8059
Iowa79911
Louisa74816
Hancock7336
Sac7177
Grundy70910
Chickasaw7012
Cherokee6804
Shelby6793
Cass67818
Appanoose6655
Allamakee6639
Guthrie64815
Emmet64723
Mitchell6414
Franklin63419
Humboldt6164
Union6116
Madison5984
Palo Alto5653
Jefferson5521
Unassigned4970
Pocahontas4852
Keokuk4675
Osceola4610
Howard4499
Clarke4464
Greene4460
Ida4118
Taylor3932
Monroe39212
Davis3894
Montgomery38910
Adair3775
Monona3542
Fremont3212
Van Buren3104
Lucas2916
Worth2910
Decatur2790
Audubon2701
Wayne2686
Ringgold1542
Adams1431
Rochester
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 56°
Mason City
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 62°
Albert Lea
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 57°
Austin
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 59°
Charles City
Few Clouds
64° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 64°
Turning Colder For The Weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Today is "Give to the Max" day in Minnesota

Image

Public health enforcing COVID-19

Image

COVID-19 Relief grants available to veterans

Image

Minnesota sports to pause at 11:59 p.m. on Friday

Image

Aaron's Wednesday Night Forecast

Image

Pub puts city on blast with Facebook post

Image

Reaction to Governor Walz's newest restrictions

Image

Minnesota youth sports are paused

Image

Rising COVID-19 cases affect essential workers

Image

Sara's Wednesday Evening Forecast

Community Events