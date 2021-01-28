Biden signs off on second open enrollment for ACA health care plans

KIMT NEWS 3 - The executive orders have been coming fast from President Biden. His latest one is aimed at Americans who don't have health insurance.

The President signed off on an order that would start up a new open enrollment period for healthcare.gov. Enrollment begins on February 15th and the window closes on May 15th.

KIMT News 3 spoke with Jeremy Smith about the open enrollment. He is the director of a non-profit organization called Iowa Navigator, which helps people through the process of enrolling into the affordable health care plans.

Smith says the time was right to reopen enrollment with so many people who have lost their health insurance because of COVID-related job loss.

According to Smith, in many cases applicants can qualify for a monthly subsidy to help pay for their health insurance, depending on how much you earn.

"Really, what you need to do as a consumer is you need to add up what you think your 2021 estimated income will be and that's what's going to determine how much it will cost you and your family," said Smith.

Residents of Minnesota can also get financial help with their premiums. The CEO of MNsure says there are tax credits available for those who get coverage through MNsure.

If you have questions about the enrollment process or need guidance, both Iowa Navigator and MNsure can help.