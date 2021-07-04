Clear
BREAKING NEWS One person in custody for alleged Rochester knife incident Full Story

Biden seeks virus 'independence,' COVID not cooperating

President Joe Biden takes a bite of ice cream at Moomers Homemade Ice Cream, Saturday, July 3, 2021, in Traverse City, Mich. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
President Joe Biden takes a bite of ice cream at Moomers Homemade Ice Cream, Saturday, July 3, 2021, in Traverse City, Mich. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

'The suffering and loss we are now seeing is nearly entirely avoidable.'

Posted: Jul 4, 2021 4:34 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

WASHINGTON (AP) — After nearly six months in office, grappling with a pandemic every step of that way, President Joe Biden was determined to party.

“This is a holiday weekend,” Biden declared on Friday as he parried journalists’ “negative” questions about the ongoing U.S. troop withdrawal from Afghanistan, “I’m going to be celebrating it.”

Biden wants Americans to celebrate too, after enduring 16 months of disruption in the pandemic and more than 605,000 deaths. The White House encouraged gatherings and fireworks displays all around the country to mark — as though ripped from a Hollywood script — the nation’s “independence” from the virus.

And there is much to cheer: Cases and deaths from COVID-19 are at or near record lows since the outbreak began, thanks to the robust U.S. vaccination program. Businesses and restaurants are open, hiring is picking up and travel is getting closer to pre-pandemic levels.

Still, it’s hardly a “Mission Accomplished” moment. More than 200 Americans still die each day from COVID-19, a more infectious variant of the virus is spreading rapidly at home and abroad, and tens of millions of Americans have chosen not to get the lifesaving vaccines.

“If you’ve had the vaccine, you’re doing great,” said Dr. Mati Hlatshwayo Davis, an infectious disease physician at the John Cochran VA Medical Center and St. Louis Board of Health. “If you haven’t had the vaccine, you should be alarmed and that’s just the bottom line, there’s no easy way to cut it.”

“But that doesn’t take away from the fact that this country is in a significantly better place,” she said.

Biden, who is set to host the largest event yet of his presidency on the South Lawn of the White House on Sunday, sees this as a long-awaited opportunity to highlight the success of the vaccination campaign he championed. It will be the clearest indication yet that the U.S. has moved into a new phase of virus response, shifting from a national emergency to a localized crisis of individual responsibility and from vaccinating Americans to promoting global health.

“The Fourth of July this year is different than the Fourth of July of last year,” Biden said Friday. “And it’s going to be better next year.”

Top officials in the Biden administration fanned out across the country over the weekend to promote the vastly improved virus situation under the banner, “America’s Back Together.”

Never mind that the president has come up short of the vaccination goal he had set for the Fourth with great fanfare.

Biden had hoped to have 70% of the adult population vaccinated by Sunday, but clocked in at about 67%, according to figures from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Officials insisted that the miss would have little practical effect on Americans’ ability to mark the Independence Day holiday.

What concerns them more is the emergence of two disparate realities in the U.S.: the gap between heavily vaccinated communities where the virus is dying out and lesser-vaccinated ones where the new delta variant is already taking hold.

About 1,000 counties have a vaccination rate below 30%, and the federal government is warning that they could become the next hot spots as virus restrictions ease.

The administration is sending “surge” teams to Colorado and Missouri. Additional squads of infectious disease experts, public health professionals and doctors and nurses are getting ready to assist in additional locations with a combination of low vaccination rates and rising cases.

Overall, the vastly improved American landscape stands in stark contrast with much of the rest of the world, where there remain vast vaccine deserts and wide community spread that could open the door to even more dangerous variants. The Biden administration is increasingly turning the federal response to the complicated logistics of sending excess U.S. vaccines abroad in an effort to assist other nations in beating back the pandemic.

With U.S. demand for vaccines falling even as they have been widely available for months, and as governments and businesses dangled an array of incentives at Americans to get a shot, officials are increasingly emphasizing that the consequences of disease now largely reflect the individual choices of those who are not yet vaccinated.

"The suffering and loss we are now seeing is nearly entirely avoidable,” said the CDC's director, Dr. Rochelle Walensky.

When asked about the potential risks of holding gatherings around July Fourth in areas where there are large pockets of unvaccinated individuals, White House press secretary Jen Psaki countered that “if individuals are vaccinated in those areas, then they are protected.”

At least 1,000 service members and first responders were expected on the South Lawn for a cookout and fireworks viewing, the White House said. The outdoor event “is being done in the right way,” White House COVID-19 response coordinator Jeff Zients said in television interviews Sunday, and “consistent” with CDC guidelines. The White House was not requiring vaccinations but was asking guests to get a COVID-19 test and to wear a mask if they are not fully vaccinated.

“For as much work there still is to do, it’s so important to celebrate the victories,” Davis said. “I’m OK with us having those pockets of joy and celebration as long as we still wake up the next day and continue to go to work and prioritize equity in vaccine distribution.”

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 605660

Reported Deaths: 7703
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1252761790
Ramsey52603905
Dakota46938474
Anoka42864462
Washington27471295
Stearns22583226
St. Louis18171318
Scott17572139
Wright16405150
Olmsted13427102
Sherburne1204295
Carver1068849
Clay827592
Rice8220111
Blue Earth763744
Crow Wing683497
Kandiyohi669085
Chisago621952
Otter Tail587486
Benton583198
Goodhue484074
Douglas476081
Mower471833
Winona461952
Itasca461466
Isanti441165
McLeod432461
Morrison425662
Beltrami408363
Nobles408350
Steele398718
Polk389372
Becker387156
Lyon364254
Carlton354457
Freeborn347834
Pine335523
Nicollet331945
Mille Lacs312055
Brown308140
Le Sueur297927
Cass287132
Todd286733
Meeker263943
Waseca239123
Martin235433
Roseau211321
Wabasha20793
Hubbard197141
Dodge18773
Renville182746
Redwood176740
Houston174716
Cottonwood167424
Wadena164023
Fillmore157710
Faribault156019
Chippewa154038
Pennington153820
Kanabec146928
Sibley146810
Aitkin138937
Watonwan13569
Rock128519
Jackson122812
Pipestone116826
Yellow Medicine115120
Pope11296
Swift107218
Murray107010
Koochiching95819
Stevens92511
Clearwater89016
Marshall88817
Wilkin83413
Lake83320
Lac qui Parle75722
Big Stone6054
Grant5958
Lincoln5843
Mahnomen5659
Norman5489
Kittson49022
Unassigned47893
Red Lake4027
Traverse3775
Lake of the Woods3454
Cook1720

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 372123

Reported Deaths: 6085
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk58371643
Linn21299341
Scott20339249
Black Hawk16337316
Woodbury15258230
Johnson1464785
Dubuque13539213
Dallas1130599
Pottawattamie11249177
Story1073148
Warren585492
Clinton561893
Cerro Gordo556097
Webster521394
Sioux517974
Muscatine4892106
Marshall488976
Des Moines470273
Wapello4349122
Buena Vista427440
Jasper422073
Plymouth403482
Lee385657
Marion366377
Jones301357
Henry295537
Bremer289562
Carroll287352
Crawford269041
Boone268634
Benton261755
Washington257551
Dickinson249745
Mahaska233051
Jackson225142
Clay216827
Kossuth216466
Tama212772
Delaware211243
Winneshiek200535
Page194522
Buchanan194334
Cedar192423
Hardin188544
Fayette187443
Wright186640
Hamilton182151
Harrison180273
Clayton171357
Butler166935
Madison164819
Mills164424
Floyd163942
Cherokee159938
Lyon159941
Poweshiek157236
Allamakee153052
Hancock150734
Iowa150024
Winnebago144831
Calhoun139513
Cass139255
Grundy137733
Emmet136141
Jefferson134135
Shelby132037
Sac131020
Louisa130149
Union130135
Appanoose129149
Mitchell126743
Chickasaw125117
Franklin124023
Guthrie123732
Humboldt120726
Palo Alto113624
Howard105122
Montgomery103638
Clarke101524
Keokuk97132
Monroe96432
Unassigned9550
Ida91735
Adair87632
Pocahontas85722
Davis85325
Monona83631
Osceola78917
Greene78111
Lucas78023
Worth7638
Taylor66812
Fremont62810
Decatur6239
Ringgold56724
Van Buren56618
Wayne55123
Audubon53611
Adams3494
Rochester
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 88°
Mason City
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 89°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
88° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 90°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
88° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 91°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
86° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 88°
Heating Up for the 4th of July
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Ryan's Evening 4th of July Forecast (7/4/21)

Image

Ryan's 4th of July Forecast (7/4/21)

Image

Camaro car show

Image

One local softball athlete is inspired by softball's Olympic return

Image

The Rochester Honkers get a win Saturday night

Image

Fourth of July boating safety

Image

Ryan's 4th of July Weekend Forecast (7/3/21)

Image

The Rochester Royals are looking for more wins as the playoffs inch closer

Image

kimt--Fri_Jul_02_21_58 - selection

Image

Don't leave your dog in a hot car

Community Events