Clear

Biden reframes his goal on reopening of elementary schools

President Joe Biden/AP photo

He is restating his goal after his administration came under fire when aides said schools would be considered open if they held in-person learning just one day a week.

Posted: Feb 17, 2021 6:33 AM
Posted By: By AAMER MADHANI and ALEXANDRA JAFFE Associated Press

MILWAUKEE (AP) — President Joe Biden is promising a majority of elementary schools will be open five days a week by the end of his first 100 days in office, restating his goal after his administration came under fire when aides said schools would be considered open if they held in-person learning just one day a week.

Biden's comments, during a CNN town hall in Milwaukee, marked his clearest statement yet on school reopenings. Biden had pledged in December to reopen “the majority of our schools” in his first 100 days but has since faced increasing questions about how he would define and achieve that goal, with school districts operating under a patchwork of different virtual and in-person learning arrangements nationwide.

“I said open a majority of schools in K through eighth grade, because they’re the easiest to open, the most needed to be open in terms of the impact on children and families having to stay home," Biden said.

He said comments by White House press secretary Jen Psaki earlier this month that one day a week of in-person learning would meet his goal were “a mistake in the communication.”

Asked when the nation would see kindergarten through eighth grades back to in-person learning five days a week, Biden said, “We’ll be close to that at the end of the first 100 days.” He said he expected many schools would push to stay open through the summer, but suggested reopening would take longer for high schools due to a higher risk of contagion among older students.

The town hall touched on a range of issues related to the coronavirus pandemic, from protections for small businesses to the administration's vaccination plans. Biden said that by the end of July there would be 600 million doses of the vaccine available, enough to vaccinate every American.

But with many of his answers, he sought to emphasize the need for funding to achieve his goals. The town hall was aimed at selling his $1.9 trillion coronavirus aid package directly to the American people, part of an effort designed in part to put pressure on Republican lawmakers and refocus Congress on speedy passage of the bill now that his predecessor's impeachment trial is behind him.

Biden underscored how much he wants to move beyond Donald Trump on Tuesday night, repeatedly refusing to talk about the former president and saying at one point, “I'm tired of talking about Donald Trump.”

“For four years, all that's been in the news is Trump. For the next four years, I want to make sure all the news is the American people,” he said, to applause from the audience.

During the town hall, Biden also offered a flavor of the moderate stance that helped win him purple states like Wisconsin in 2020. He resisted a questioner's request for his administration to embrace the progressive goal of forgiving $50,000 in student loan debt, reiterating his commitment to forgiving just $10,000. He suggested one of the ways to improve policing was to provide more funding to police departments, running counter to calls from some progressives to defund the police. He also said he was optimistic about passing legislation to study police reforms.

He also weighed in on the immigration bill his administration is expected to unveil this week. Biden affirmed that a pathway to citizenship for undocumented immigrants is essential for any bill he'll support, but also suggested he'd be open to a piecemeal approach to immigration reform rather than a comprehensive bill, if necessary.

“There's things I would do by itself, but not at the expense of saying I’m never going to do the other," he said.

Biden seemed to revel in his first opportunity for extended interaction with ordinary Americans since the inauguration. Comforting a second-grader who hasn’t been able to go school and was worried about getting the virus, Biden told the girl that children are less likely to get infected, adding, “I wouldn’t worry about it, baby, I promise you.”

He also offered an intimate description of living in the White House, expressing his discomfort with being tended to by staff. With about a month of White House living under his belt, Biden joked that he wakes up in the morning, looks at his wife, Jill, and asks, “Where the hell are we?”

Biden stressed that his massive virus aid bill already has broad public support, and noted some analysts have argued in favor of significant government spending to help boost the economy.

“Now is the time we should be spending," Biden said.

The House is expected to vote on the measure next week.

Biden landed on a slick, snow-covered tarmac to below-freezing weather about 90 minutes before the evening program. He took questions from a small audience of Democrats, Republicans and independents invited for a small, socially distant gathering at the historic Pabst Theater.

Biden’s trip to Wisconsin, a political battleground state he narrowly won last November, comes as coronavirus infection rates and deaths are falling after the nation endured the two deadliest months so far of the pandemic. The White House is also reporting an increase in the administration of vaccines throughout the country after a slow start.

But Biden has stressed that the nation still has a long road ahead as thousands of Americans die each day in the worst U.S. public health crisis in a century. The virus has killed more than 485,000, and newly emerging variants are complicating the response effort.

The Biden administration is trying to get enough Americans vaccinated to achieve “herd immunity” and allow life to return to a semblance of normalcy. But it's unclear when the vaccination will be widely accessible to Americans.

Biden's team hopes funding provided in the coronavirus aid bill will help accelerate vaccination production and distribution. His team also argues that the federal government must keep open the spigot of government relief to help people who are suffering economically and to get the country back to pre-pandemic employment levels.

But many GOP lawmakers continue to bristle at the price tag of a package that calls for sending $1,400 checks to most Americans as well as assistance for businesses, schools and homeowners and renters.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 474621

Reported Deaths: 6448
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin984861569
Ramsey42257788
Dakota35227378
Anoka32638380
Washington21554249
Stearns18540199
St. Louis14541261
Scott12898104
Wright12247113
Olmsted1152684
Sherburne858773
Carver741240
Clay674684
Rice659887
Blue Earth574534
Kandiyohi572574
Crow Wing510580
Chisago485244
Otter Tail474270
Benton438490
Winona410448
Mower395030
Douglas387168
Nobles382147
Goodhue378665
Polk337962
McLeod334649
Beltrami329548
Morrison318846
Lyon310743
Itasca302245
Becker301141
Isanti300049
Carlton296143
Steele294911
Pine277016
Freeborn272223
Nicollet245940
Todd239030
Brown235737
Le Sueur227820
Mille Lacs222846
Cass214824
Meeker204333
Waseca203917
Wabasha18393
Martin182827
Roseau172417
Hubbard158739
Houston154914
Dodge14924
Renville145240
Redwood144927
Fillmore13528
Chippewa135035
Cottonwood132820
Wadena126519
Faribault118516
Pennington116416
Aitkin115233
Rock114812
Sibley11409
Watonwan11268
Kanabec105119
Pipestone99924
Yellow Medicine96617
Murray9358
Jackson91010
Swift86918
Pope7805
Marshall74815
Stevens7248
Clearwater70614
Lake70617
Lac qui Parle67416
Wilkin65710
Koochiching61511
Lincoln5002
Big Stone4973
Grant4688
Norman4328
Mahnomen4307
Unassigned42868
Kittson39521
Red Lake3394
Traverse2985
Lake of the Woods2121
Cook1180

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 328547

Reported Deaths: 5205
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk50260527
Linn19149305
Scott16795197
Black Hawk14722277
Woodbury13511207
Johnson1286368
Dubuque12153189
Dallas985286
Pottawattamie9627140
Story931843
Warren496569
Cerro Gordo493279
Clinton488280
Webster486383
Sioux470867
Marshall455170
Des Moines417455
Muscatine411887
Buena Vista404736
Wapello3825105
Jasper364765
Plymouth361876
Lee347050
Marion332966
Jones283054
Henry277135
Carroll262947
Bremer262153
Crawford245935
Boone236628
Washington235841
Benton230153
Mahaska211544
Jackson207337
Tama198163
Dickinson198038
Kossuth193254
Delaware183938
Clay181625
Winneshiek176426
Fayette175131
Buchanan172526
Hamilton171238
Wright171031
Hardin165434
Harrison164968
Page164317
Cedar163621
Clayton158753
Butler156430
Floyd146238
Mills145920
Poweshiek145429
Lyon143040
Cherokee142835
Allamakee138041
Madison137317
Hancock136127
Iowa135523
Grundy128830
Winnebago127330
Calhoun12709
Jefferson126631
Cass123847
Appanoose119846
Louisa119641
Mitchell118640
Chickasaw117613
Union116931
Sac115717
Emmet113539
Shelby113132
Humboldt111522
Franklin108119
Guthrie107228
Palo Alto98519
Howard96620
Montgomery95436
Clarke91320
Keokuk90029
Unassigned8920
Monroe87227
Pocahontas80418
Ida80032
Adair78025
Monona75323
Davis74623
Greene72210
Lucas69119
Osceola66314
Worth6484
Taylor62811
Decatur5448
Fremont5429
Van Buren53317
Ringgold49316
Audubon4639
Wayne44021
Adams3173
Rochester/St. Mary'S
Cloudy
wxIcon
Hi: 13° Lo: -11°
Feels Like: 0°
Mason City
Cloudy
-1° wxIcon
Hi: 11° Lo: -15°
Feels Like: -11°
Albert Lea
Cloudy
wxIcon
Hi: 11° Lo: -13°
Feels Like: -8°
Austin
Cloudy
wxIcon
Hi: 11° Lo: -12°
Feels Like: 0°
Charles City
Cloudy
-4° wxIcon
Hi: 11° Lo: -14°
Feels Like: -15°
A Warming Trend This Week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

2021 tax season underway

Image

MN-Sure open enrollment underway

Image

Aaron's Tuesday Night Forecast

Image

RPS to begin search for new superintendent, provides COVID-19 update

Image

Rochester Honkers inspired, asks Chris Mathews to throw first pitch

Image

RPS school board had a full agenda Tuesday night

Image

Olmsted County receives vaccine grant

Image

Tuesday's local highlights and scores

Image

SPARK has a great night for kids

Image

CG vaccine appointments fill up quickly

Community Events