Clear

Biden promises 'relentless diplomacy' to skeptical allies

President Joe Biden. AP photo

President Joe Biden has used his first address before the U.N. General Assembly to summon allies to quickly address the festering issues of the COVID-19 pandemic, climate change and human rights abuses.

Posted: Sep 21, 2021 1:49 PM
Posted By: By JOSH BOAK and AAMER MADHANI Associated Press

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — President Joe Biden summoned the world’s nations to forcefully address the festering global issues of the COVID-19 pandemic, climate change and human rights abuses in his first address before the U.N. General Assembly on Tuesday. He decried military conflict and insisted the U.S. is not seeking "a new Cold War” with China.

But while stressing to fellow world leaders the urgency of working together, Biden avoided addressing criticism from allies about the messy U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan and a still- unresolved diplomatic tempest with France, the United States' oldest ally.

Instead, Biden sought to use his address before the annual gathering of world leaders to make the case that the United States remains a reliable international partner following four years of President Donald Trump's “America first” foreign policy.

“We’re opening a new era of relentless diplomacy, of using the power of our development aid to invest in new ways of lifting people up around the world,” Biden said.

The president offered an impassioned plea for cooperation, to friends and adversaries, arguing that overcoming a daunting list of existential crises “will hinge on our ability to recognize our common humanity."

The president said the U.S., under his watch, had reached a turning point with the end of U.S. military operations in Afghanistan last month, closing out America's longest war. That set the table, he said, for his administration to shift its attention to intensive diplomacy at a moment with no shortage of crises facing the globe.

“Today, many of our greatest concerns cannot be solved or even addressed by the force of arms,” he said. “Bombs and bullets cannot defend against COVID-19 or its future variants."

Biden offered a robust endorsement of the U.N.'s relevance and ambition at a difficult time in history, and sought to reassure wary allies of U.S. cooperation after a series of disagreements in recent months.

He pledged to double U.S. financial aid to poorer countries to help them switch to cleaner energy and cope with the “merciless” effects of climate change. That would mean increasing assistance to about $11.4 billion a year. This after five months ago doubling the amount to $5.7 billion a year.

As part of the fight against climate change, rich nations for many years have promised to spend $100 billion a year in climate help, but a new study shows that they’re $20 billion a year short. Biden said his new commitment would help rich nations reach their goal.

The $100 billion goal is key because in climate negotiations there’s a dramatic rich-poor nation gap. Developing nations and others are reluctant to curb emissions further of heat-trapping gases without help from developed nations, which in the words of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, are “the guys that created the problem.”

Biden seemed to look past the mounting skepticism he's faced from world leaders in the early going of his presidency, including criticism that Biden has given too little weight to allies' concerns on issues that have ramifications for America's friends on the world stage.

Eight months into his presidency, Biden has been out of sync with allies on the chaotic ending to the U.S. war in Afghanistan. He has faced differences over how to go about sharing coronavirus vaccines with the developing world and over pandemic travel restrictions. And there are questions about the best way to respond to military and economic moves by China.

His recent blow-up with France was born out of a three-way agreement between the U.S., Britain and Australia that undercut a more than $60 billion French submarine deal in favor of a plan to equip Australia with nuclear-powered submarines.

The move is expected to give Australia improved capabilities to patrol the Pacific amid growing concern about the Chinese military's increasingly aggressive tactics.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said Monday there was a “crisis of trust” with the U.S. as a result of the episode.

Biden wasn't so concerned. Asked by a reporter as he arrived at the U.N. on Tuesday how he planned to repair relations with the French, Biden responded with two words: “They're great.”

In an interview before meeting with Biden on Monday, U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres told The Associated Press that he was concerned about the “completely dysfunctional” U.S.-China relationship and the possibility it could lead to a new Cold War.

The secretary-general did not back off his concerns about the U.S.-China tensions as he addressed leaders at the opening of Tuesday's gathering. “It will be impossible to address dramatic economic and development challenges while the world’s two largest economies are at odds with each other," he said.

Biden sought to play down concerns about China tensions escalating into something more, saying: “We are not seeking a new Cold War or a world divided into rigid blocs.” Notably, Biden didn't utter the word “China” is his 34-minute address.

More broadly, he put a heavy emphasis on the need for world leaders to work together on the COVID-19 pandemic, to meet past obligations to address climate change, to head off emerging technology issues and to firm up trade rules.

“We will choose to build a better future. We, you and I, we have the will and capacity to make it better. Ladies and gentlemen, we cannot afford to waste any more time,” he said. "We can do this.”

Biden limited his time at the United Nations due to coronavirus concerns. He met with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison in New York following his speech, before heading back to the White House for a busy week of diplomacy in virtual and Washington settings.

Morrison and Biden did not comment on the flap with the French when they appeared briefly before the media at the start of their meeting. Morrison, however, praised Biden for understanding the complexities of the situation in the Indo-Pacific.

“There’s no doubt you get it," the prime minister told Biden.

The president was scheduled to meet with Johnson later Tuesday at the White House.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 684070

Reported Deaths: 8086
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1407851856
Ramsey58714945
Dakota52269497
Anoka48192481
Washington30731309
Stearns24909240
St. Louis20363335
Scott19700145
Wright18589163
Olmsted15877110
Sherburne13539101
Carver1212252
Clay917195
Rice9129121
Blue Earth870147
Crow Wing7820102
Kandiyohi745189
Chisago715458
Otter Tail668393
Benton6472101
Mower560738
Winona556152
Goodhue551980
Douglas537484
Itasca519671
Beltrami508072
McLeod503263
Steele502921
Isanti492570
Morrison468363
Nobles449950
Becker436859
Polk435975
Freeborn430438
Lyon395154
Carlton391759
Nicollet378947
Pine375126
Mille Lacs355860
Brown347944
Cass345735
Le Sueur341729
Todd322634
Meeker305749
Waseca290125
Martin263533
Wabasha24364
Dodge24224
Roseau234023
Hubbard233041
Houston205416
Renville200248
Redwood199642
Fillmore196810
Pennington191121
Wadena185826
Faribault180825
Cottonwood177024
Sibley176710
Chippewa171539
Kanabec165029
Watonwan155311
Aitkin155238
Rock139519
Jackson134912
Pope13128
Yellow Medicine125320
Pipestone125026
Koochiching118119
Swift117619
Murray115510
Stevens115211
Marshall104118
Clearwater102618
Lake91321
Wilkin89714
Lac qui Parle84824
Mahnomen6909
Big Stone6854
Grant6848
Norman6549
Lincoln6524
Kittson53322
Unassigned53093
Red Lake4807
Traverse4255
Lake of the Woods3984
Cook2140

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 432122

Reported Deaths: 6339
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk67341672
Linn25698353
Scott22828261
Black Hawk19121334
Woodbury16940233
Johnson1659690
Dubuque14547218
Pottawattamie13058183
Dallas12746102
Story1187148
Warren685993
Webster6304102
Cerro Gordo6212102
Clinton620097
Des Moines594482
Muscatine5781108
Unassigned57410
Marshall564280
Sioux542775
Jasper516575
Lee511078
Wapello4993128
Buena Vista472942
Marion449083
Plymouth434083
Henry339940
Jones331158
Bremer325365
Crawford321644
Carroll317053
Washington315754
Benton312656
Boone308736
Mahaska275453
Dickinson270846
Kossuth251471
Jackson246044
Clay245729
Tama238273
Delaware234643
Buchanan233938
Hardin230847
Page221624
Cedar220525
Fayette220345
Wright217641
Winneshiek215937
Hamilton211752
Harrison198875
Clayton194458
Madison193820
Butler188836
Floyd187742
Mills185224
Poweshiek181036
Cherokee179440
Iowa176425
Allamakee176252
Lyon174441
Jefferson169138
Calhoun168313
Hancock167335
Winnebago164231
Grundy158835
Cass155556
Louisa154949
Shelby151739
Appanoose151249
Emmet149541
Franklin148524
Humboldt147226
Sac144722
Union144237
Mitchell141643
Guthrie138132
Chickasaw137518
Palo Alto131124
Clarke125024
Montgomery122239
Keokuk116232
Howard115622
Monroe114033
Ida107538
Davis103125
Pocahontas99023
Greene98012
Adair95334
Monona94733
Lucas94523
Worth9268
Osceola83717
Decatur74510
Fremont74111
Taylor72412
Van Buren70919
Wayne65123
Ringgold62226
Audubon58414
Adams3914
Rochester
Mostly Cloudy
65° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 65°
Mason City
Partly Cloudy
68° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 68°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
66° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 66°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
66° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 66°
Charles City
Cloudy
68° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 68°
Cooler conditions continue through the week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

${item.thumbnail.title}

Mayo Clinic, OCPHS weigh in on Pfizer's COVID vaccine for kids ages 5-11

Image

Sean's Weather 9/21

${item.thumbnail.title}

Rochester City Council pushes decision on vaccine incentives for staff

Image

RCTC volleyball team extends win streak

Image

City Council discuss infrastructure expansions at study session

Image

Rochester City Council confirms preliminary 2022 budget, property tax levy increase expected

Image

Mayo Clinic's Children's Center receives donation from Kids Cup

Image

City approves property tax hike

Image

Carbon capture pipeline may run through North Iowa

Image

City council discusses Rochester's growth

Community Events