Clear

Biden prioritizes US voting rights law as restrictions mount

President Joe Biden. AP image.

Biden called out lawmakers in Congress — including two senators in his own party — for holding up action on voting bills.

Posted: Jun 2, 2021 6:57 AM
Posted By: By ALEXANDRA JAFFE and LISA MASCARO Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden used the 100th anniversary of Tulsa's race massacre to make a plea for sweeping legislation in Congress to protect the right to vote as Republican-led governments in Texas and other states pass new restrictions making it tougher to cast ballots.

Biden, marking the centennial in Oklahoma on Tuesday, called out lawmakers in Congress — including two senators in his own party — for holding up action on voting bills. Invoking the words of the late Rep. John Lewis, Biden said the right to vote is “precious” and must be protected. He vowed that June will be a “month of action” on Capitol Hill as Congress considers the legislation, among the top priorities of his administration.

“We’re not giving up,” Biden said about the bill, S.1. “I’m going to fight like heck with every tool at my disposal for its passage.”

Republican legislators in state capitols across the nation are pushing what experts say is an unprecedented wave of bills aimed at restricting access to the ballot box. While Republicans say the bills are aimed at preventing voter fraud, Democrats contend that the measures are aimed at undermining minority voting rights in particular.

Most recently, the Texas legislature moved closer to passing a bill that would reduce early voting hours, tighten voter identification requirements for absentee ballots and eliminate ballot drop boxes and drive-thru voting centers. The bill was blocked only when Texas Democrats walked off the House floor on Sunday night, but Republican Gov. Greg Abbott has said he'll order a special session to ultimately ensure its passage.

Biden addressed the federal voting rights legislation during an event marking the 100th anniversary of the Tulsa race massacre, in which a white mob looted and burned Tulsa’s Greenwood district, which was known as “Black Wall Street.”

As many as 300 Black Tulsans were killed, and thousands of survivors were forced for a time into internment camps overseen by the National Guard. Biden said the nation must acknowledge the long-forgotten chapter of history to fully heal from it, and he pledged action on key issues confronting Black Americans, including police misconduct and restrictions on voting rights.

“We can’t just choose what we want to know, and not what we should know,” Biden said. “I come here to help fill the silence, because in silence wounds deepen.”

Despite Biden's pledge to keep fighting to pass legislation protecting voting rights, however, he acknowledged Tuesday that his biggest obstacle may lie within his own party.

Biden called out two fellow Democrats in explaining why he hasn’t enacted some of the most ambitious elements of his agenda, noting that slim majorities in the House and evenly divided Senate have hamstrung legislative negotiations around key issues like voting rights.

Responding to critics who question why he hasn’t been able to get a wide-reaching voting rights bill passed, Biden lamented, “Well, because Biden only has a majority of effectively four votes in the House, and a tie in the Senate — with two members of the Senate who voted more with my Republican friends."

It appeared to be a veiled reference to Democratic Sens. Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona, both of whom have frustrated Democrats with their defense of the filibuster. The rule requires most legislation to win 60 votes to pass, making many of Democrats’ biggest priorities like voting rights and gun control dead on arrival in the 50-50 Senate. While Sinema is a sponsor of the voting rights bill that passed the House, known as the For the People Act, Manchin has refused to sign on, calling the measure “too broad."

But it’s not just Manchin and Sinema who oppose doing away with the filibuster — as many as 10 Democratic senators are reluctant to change the rules even for must-pass legislation like the voting rights bill. Biden himself has not said he wants to end the filibuster.

It's unclear whether Biden's comments will change the views of any senators, who are facing tough choices ahead as pressure mounts on them.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., told colleagues that he would be bringing the voting rights bill to a vote the week of June 21, in effect testing where senators stand. Schumer warned in a letter to colleagues last week to brace for the month ahead.

“The June work period will be extremely challenging,” Schumer told them, adding that it would “test our resolve.”

Biden has tasked Vice President Kamala Harris with leading the administration’s efforts to defend voting rights, declaring that with her leadership, Americans will again “overcome” efforts to reduce access to voting, as they have in the past and did during the 2020 election, which saw record turnout despite new voting restrictions.

It adds another high-profile fight to Harris’ fast-expanding portfolio, which includes addressing the root causes of migration from Central America, leading the National Space Council and working on expanding access to broadband internet.

In a statement, Harris said she plans to work with voting rights groups, community organizations and the private sector to strengthen voting rights, as well as push for passage of voting rights legislation on Capitol Hill.

“The work ahead of us is to make voting accessible to all American voters, and to make sure every vote is counted through a free, fair, and transparent process. This is the work of democracy,” she said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 601517

Reported Deaths: 7520
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1242831752
Ramsey52219888
Dakota46591464
Anoka42496452
Washington27289289
Stearns22493224
St. Louis18043310
Scott17491130
Wright16345143
Olmsted13350102
Sherburne1193291
Carver1060746
Clay824192
Rice8152108
Blue Earth760642
Crow Wing678792
Kandiyohi662884
Chisago615052
Otter Tail583281
Benton580897
Goodhue482673
Douglas473880
Mower470133
Winona459850
Itasca454560
Isanti436064
McLeod428161
Morrison423060
Nobles408548
Beltrami404959
Steele396115
Polk388071
Becker385055
Lyon363552
Carlton350756
Freeborn345331
Pine334423
Nicollet330444
Mille Lacs310354
Brown307640
Le Sueur296325
Todd284832
Cass283332
Meeker261542
Waseca237623
Martin234032
Roseau210720
Wabasha20763
Hubbard194041
Dodge18693
Renville181945
Redwood175738
Houston173616
Cottonwood167023
Wadena160522
Fillmore157210
Pennington153919
Chippewa153638
Faribault153619
Kanabec146227
Sibley145910
Aitkin137036
Watonwan13529
Rock128719
Jackson122412
Pipestone116326
Yellow Medicine114620
Pope11266
Murray10709
Swift106618
Stevens92411
Koochiching92216
Clearwater88616
Marshall88217
Wilkin83112
Lake81920
Lac qui Parle75622
Big Stone6034
Grant5938
Lincoln5843
Mahnomen5659
Norman5479
Unassigned50093
Kittson48622
Red Lake4017
Traverse3745
Lake of the Woods3433
Cook1700

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 369480

Reported Deaths: 5996
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk58019636
Linn21057338
Scott20244244
Black Hawk15927310
Woodbury15202229
Johnson1457085
Dubuque13450209
Dallas1124999
Pottawattamie11177171
Story1068948
Warren581190
Clinton560093
Cerro Gordo550190
Sioux516174
Webster513794
Muscatine4862104
Marshall486076
Des Moines464667
Wapello4327122
Buena Vista425640
Jasper420472
Plymouth402380
Lee379455
Marion364976
Jones300857
Henry293837
Bremer286960
Carroll286752
Boone267834
Crawford267840
Benton257855
Washington255851
Dickinson249044
Mahaska231951
Jackson224542
Clay216127
Kossuth216065
Tama210971
Delaware210841
Winneshiek197235
Page193522
Buchanan192333
Cedar191323
Hardin186844
Wright185638
Fayette185442
Hamilton180950
Harrison179773
Clayton170557
Butler165835
Madison164019
Mills162823
Floyd162342
Cherokee159138
Lyon158641
Poweshiek156635
Allamakee152251
Iowa149724
Hancock149634
Winnebago143631
Cass138954
Calhoun138813
Grundy136633
Emmet135240
Jefferson133335
Shelby131137
Sac130819
Louisa129249
Union129234
Appanoose128649
Mitchell126542
Chickasaw124416
Franklin122521
Guthrie122432
Humboldt119426
Palo Alto113523
Howard104722
Montgomery103538
Clarke100524
Keokuk96331
Unassigned9630
Monroe95829
Ida91335
Adair87232
Pocahontas85822
Davis84924
Monona82831
Osceola78916
Greene78010
Lucas77923
Worth7568
Taylor66412
Fremont6269
Decatur6119
Van Buren56218
Ringgold55924
Wayne54323
Audubon51610
Adams3444
Rochester
Partly Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 72°
Mason City
Partly Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 73°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 70°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 72°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 73°
Temperatures are heating up for the first weekend of June!
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

The latest on a fire Wednesday morning in Adams

Image

Fire in Adams Wednesday morning.

Image

Sean's Weather 6/2

Image

MDH to launch three-digit phone line for mental health emergencies

Image

Son of Horse Racing Triple Crown Winner Justify born in Minnesota

Image

RPS Board approves school boundary change

Image

MN to launch new suicide prevention hotline

Image

The Hayfield baseball team is hoping to bring a second trophy home

Image

The Rochester Honkers season opener is Tuesday night

Image

Fire at Rochester Auto Shop

Community Events