Biden hits South Carolina, other Democrats campaign in Iowa

Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders, Amy Klobuchar, and Beto O'Rourke visit the Hawkeye State.

Posted: May. 4, 2019 9:36 AM
Updated: May. 4, 2019 9:38 AM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Former Vice President Joe Biden is focusing his 2020 White House campaign on South Carolina this weekend while several other Democratic candidates are spending time in Iowa, another early-voting state.

Biden is making his debut visit in the first-in-the-South primary state with a stop Saturday in Columbia, the capital, followed by a fundraiser,

He opened his latest run for president with explicit appeals to white, working-class voters across the Midwest, pledging his support for unions and promising to rebuild the middle class, Biden now is trying to gauge whether his message will resonate among black voters whose backing will be crucial in South Carolina and elsewhere.

Iowa is the focus for some of his rivals, including Sens. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota and Bernie Sanders of Vermont, as well as former Texas Rep. Beto O'Rourke.

Massachusetts Rep. Seth Moulton and former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper are campaigning in New Hampshire.

Outside those early-voting states, Pete Buttigieg, mayor of South Bend, Indiana, is in Houston, Rep. Tim Ryan of Ohio visits Michigan and Washington Gov. Jay Inslee is in California.

There are more than 20 Democrats competing to take on President Donald Trump in 2020.

