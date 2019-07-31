Clear
Biden fans hold debate watching party

Amid snacks and drinks, these voters wanted to hear what their candidate had to say about the issues.

Posted: Jul 31, 2019 10:22 PM
Posted By: Nick Kruszalnicki

VENTURA, Iowa - A group of Democratic voters gathered over snacks and drinks while watching the candidates mix it up.  

Most in the group were supporters of Biden, who holds a lead in Iowa polls.  They wanted to hear what he had to say about the issues.

Host Anna Jones thinks Biden's years of experience in Washington would be an asset in the White House.

"We need somebody with experience back in Washington that knows how to 'work it' in a general way of putting it, because he knows how Washington works and we're going to need that after this past election," she said.

Jones also thinks Biden would work well with our allies in Europe and across the world.

