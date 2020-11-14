Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Biden faces tough choice of whether to back virus lockdowns

President-elect Joe Biden’s advisers are already signaling that a nationwide lockdown is not under consideration for combating the coronavirus pandemic.

Posted: Nov 14, 2020 8:34 AM
Posted By: By ALEXANDRA JAFFE Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Joe Biden faces a decision unlike any other incoming president: whether to back a short-term national lockdown to finally arrest a raging pandemic.

For now, it's a question the president-elect would prefer to avoid. In the week since he defeated President Donald Trump, Biden has devoted most of his public remarks to encouraging Americans to wear a mask and view the coronavirus as a threat that has no regard for political ideology.

But the debate has been livelier among members of the coronavirus advisory board Biden announced this week. One member, Dr. Michael Osterholm, suggested a four- to six-week lockdown with financial aid for Americans whose livelihoods would be affected. He later walked back his remarks and was rebutted by two other members of the panel who said a widespread lockdown shouldn't be under consideration.

That's a sign of the tough dynamic Biden will face when he is inaugurated in January. He campaigned as a more responsible steward of America's public health than President Donald Trump is and has been blunt about the challenges that lie ahead for the country, warning of a “dark winter” as cases spike.

But talk of lockdowns are especially sensitive. For one, they're nearly impossible for a president to enact on his own, requiring bipartisan support from state and local officials. But more broadly, they're a political flashpoint that could undermine Biden's efforts to unify a deeply divided country.

“It would create a backlash,” said Dr. Amesh Adalja, a senior scholar at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security who added that such a move could make the situation worse if people don't comply with restrictions. "Lockdowns can have consequences that diminish the value of such an approach.”

During his first public appearance since losing the election, Trump noted on Friday that he wouldn't support a lockdown. The president, who has yet to publicly acknowledge Biden's victory, would likely reinforce that message to his loyal supporters once he's left office.

Still, the pandemic's toll continues to escalate.

The coronavirus is blamed for 10.6 million confirmed infections and almost a quarter-million deaths in the U.S., with the closely watched University of Washington model projecting nearly 439,000 dead by March 1. Deaths have climbed to about 1,000 a day on average.

New cases per day are soaring, shattering records over and over and reaching an all-time high on Thursday of over 153,000.

Several states are beginning to bring back some of the restrictions first imposed during the spring. But leaders in much of the country are proceeding with caution, aware that Americans are already fatigued by virus-related disruptions.

Indeed, after Osterholm made his comments, a number of Biden’s task force members went out to publicly disavow lockdown possibilities. Dr. Vivek Murthy, the former U.S. surgeon general who’s serving as one of the co-chairs on Biden’s coronavirus advisory board, said the group is looking at a “series of restrictions that we dial up or down” based on the severity of the virus in a given region.

“We’re not in a place where we’re saying shut the whole country down. We've got to be more targeted,” Murthy said on ABC’s “Good Morning America.” “If we don’t do that, what you’re going to find is that people will become even more fatigued. Schools won’t be open to children and the economy will be hit harder, so we’ve got to follow science, but we’ve also got to be more precise.”

Speaking on CNBC, Dr. Celine Grounder, an infectious-disease specialist at the NYU Grossman School of Medicine and another task force member, said that, “as a group, really the consensus is that we need a more nuanced approach.”

“We can be much more targeted geographically. We can also be more targeted in terms of what we close,” she said.

During the campaign, Biden pledged to make testing free and widely available; to hire thousands of health workers to help implement contact tracing programs; and to instruct the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to provide clear, expert-informed guidelines to businesses, schools and local officials on reopening in regions where they’ve closed.

To prepare for possible surges in cases, he’d prepare Department of Defense resources to provide medical facility capacity, logistical support and doctors and other medical personnel if necessary. Biden would also use the Defense Production Act to ramp up production of masks, face shields and other personal protective equipment to help alleviate shortages at hospitals.

But Biden himself fueled some of the confusion about his stance on lockdowns during the campaign. He initially told ABC he would “listen to the scientists” if they advised him to shut down the country, and then took a more nuanced position.

“There’s going to be no need, in my view, to be able to shut down the whole economy,” he said at a town hall in September.

Even if a nationwide lockdown made sense, polling shows that Americans’ appetite for a closure waning. Gallup found that only 49% of Americans said they’d be “very likely” to comply with a monthlong stay-at-home order because of an outbreak of the virus. A full third said they’d be very or somewhat unlikely to comply with such an order.

Kathleen Sebelius, who was the health and human services secretary during the Obama administration, said Biden would be wise to keep his options open for now, especially as Trump criticizes lockdowns.

“It’s a very dicey topic” politically, she said. “I think wisely, the president-elect doesn’t want to get into a debate with the sitting president about some kind of mandate that he has no authority to implement.”

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 207339

Reported Deaths: 2895
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin475341035
Ramsey20009424
Anoka14815187
Dakota14491157
Washington971189
Stearns936569
Scott533649
St. Louis521682
Wright458727
Olmsted443830
Sherburne365730
Clay358250
Blue Earth27818
Nobles271425
Carver27129
Kandiyohi24768
Rice246621
Crow Wing221124
Chisago20983
Winona194322
Benton190728
Mower172021
Otter Tail167411
Polk159117
Douglas148315
Lyon14307
Beltrami142513
Todd134512
Morrison129616
Itasca125819
Becker11584
Isanti112910
McLeod11136
Steele10745
Carlton10688
Goodhue106020
Nicollet104221
Waseca103110
Mille Lacs96724
Freeborn9465
Le Sueur9267
Pine8584
Cass8338
Martin76019
Hubbard71813
Brown6935
Meeker6485
Roseau6451
Watonwan6424
Chippewa6206
Wabasha5871
Dodge5250
Pipestone49517
Wadena4796
Rock4719
Redwood46814
Cottonwood4480
Renville44714
Houston4382
Yellow Medicine4308
Aitkin41810
Sibley4093
Fillmore4040
Murray4013
Unassigned39656
Kanabec38811
Pennington3582
Swift3573
Faribault3410
Pope3160
Jackson3071
Marshall2956
Stevens2921
Clearwater2803
Lincoln2481
Koochiching2435
Norman2365
Wilkin2304
Big Stone2251
Lac qui Parle2173
Lake2160
Mahnomen1683
Grant1565
Red Lake1323
Kittson1211
Traverse890
Lake of the Woods671
Cook390

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 177819

Reported Deaths: 1948
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk26801304
Linn11095145
Woodbury9022105
Black Hawk8774113
Scott806958
Johnson798135
Dubuque760178
Story540318
Dallas512253
Pottawattamie450055
Sioux314422
Marshall290838
Webster280424
Buena Vista267713
Clinton249035
Cerro Gordo248231
Plymouth228534
Des Moines223113
Muscatine220561
Wapello207469
Warren20569
Jones17668
Jasper174936
Carroll166114
Crawford158615
Marion156215
Lee154214
Henry14927
Bremer140112
Tama130338
Benton12849
Jackson11745
Delaware117118
Dickinson10599
Washington105712
Boone103910
Mahaska103826
Wright9913
Page9192
Harrison86824
Buchanan8536
Clay8524
Hardin8399
Cedar80813
Clayton8064
Poweshiek79011
Calhoun7836
Fayette7668
Lyon7638
Hamilton7386
Kossuth7382
Iowa72411
Mills7214
Butler7203
Winnebago71821
Winneshiek7139
Floyd71212
Louisa69716
Sac6406
Hancock6366
Cass62314
Cherokee6064
Grundy6067
Shelby6063
Guthrie59815
Emmet59022
Allamakee5879
Chickasaw5871
Appanoose5813
Humboldt5583
Franklin55419
Mitchell5453
Madison5384
Union5006
Palo Alto4833
Jefferson4781
Unassigned4450
Pocahontas4332
Keokuk4202
Osceola4190
Clarke4184
Howard3899
Greene3800
Ida3786
Monroe35712
Taylor3552
Adair3294
Monona3242
Montgomery3238
Davis3034
Van Buren2813
Lucas2776
Fremont2732
Decatur2600
Wayne2546
Worth2490
Audubon2481
Ringgold1352
Adams1261
Rochester
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 21°
Mason City
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 24°
Albert Lea
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 24°
Austin
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 26°
Charles City
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 25°
Tracking rain showers for Saturday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Mabel-Canton sweeps Spring Grove

Image

Minnesota launches mail-in coronavirus testing program

Image

Minnesota section football seedings released

Image

Aaron's Friday Night Forecast

Image

Olmsted County, City of Rochester Certify Election Results

Image

Officials Certify Election Results

Image

Home mail-in testing offered in Minnesota for Covid-19

Image

Mercyone North Iowa asking businesses to require masks

Image

Saint Ansgar falls to Regina Catholic in state semifinal

Image

Sara's Friday Evening Forecast

Community Events