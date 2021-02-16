Clear
Biden extends pandemic help for homeowners, renters wait

President Joe Biden/AP graphic

The moratorium on foreclosures of federally guaranteed mortgages had been set to expire March 31.

Posted: Feb 16, 2021 7:37 AM

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is extending a ban on housing foreclosures to June 30 to help homeowners struggling during the coronavirus pandemic.

The moratorium on foreclosures of federally guaranteed mortgages had been set to expire on March 31. On his first day in office, Biden had extended the moratorium from Jan. 31. Census Bureau figures show that almost 12% of homeowners with mortgages were late on their payments.

The White House says the coordinated actions announced Tuesday by the Departments of Housing and Urban Development, Veterans Affairs and Agriculture also will extend to June 30 the enrollment window for borrowers who want to request mortgage payment forbearance — a pause or reduction in payments — and will provide up to six additional months of forbearance for borrowers who entered forbearance on or before June 30 of last year.

The White House says more than 10 million homeowners are behind on mortgage payments and Biden's actions are to help keep people in their homes amid “a housing affordability crisis” triggered by the pandemic. It says “homeowners will receive urgently needed relief as we face this unprecedented national emergency.”

Biden's administration says extending forbearance policies “will provide critical support to homeowners of color, who make up a disproportionate share of borrowers” having trouble paying their loans because of hardships related to the pandemic.

The actions announced Tuesday don’t address a federal moratorium through March 31 on evictions of tenants who’ve fallen behind on rent.

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 474169

Reported Deaths: 6446
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin983981569
Ramsey42221787
Dakota35179378
Anoka32597379
Washington21542249
Stearns18529199
St. Louis14526261
Scott12865104
Wright12239113
Olmsted1151784
Sherburne858173
Carver740640
Clay674084
Rice659487
Blue Earth573634
Kandiyohi571974
Crow Wing510180
Chisago483844
Otter Tail473570
Benton438390
Winona410448
Mower394330
Douglas386768
Nobles381547
Goodhue378565
Polk337962
McLeod334549
Beltrami329448
Morrison318746
Lyon310743
Itasca301445
Becker301141
Isanti299749
Carlton295943
Steele294611
Pine276416
Freeborn272123
Nicollet245740
Todd238930
Brown235337
Le Sueur227620
Mille Lacs222846
Cass214724
Meeker204233
Waseca203517
Wabasha18393
Martin182527
Roseau172417
Hubbard158539
Houston154814
Dodge14894
Renville145240
Redwood144827
Fillmore13518
Chippewa135035
Cottonwood132820
Wadena126519
Faribault118216
Pennington116316
Aitkin115133
Rock114812
Sibley11399
Watonwan11278
Kanabec105419
Pipestone99924
Yellow Medicine96617
Murray9358
Jackson91010
Swift86918
Pope7775
Marshall74615
Stevens7248
Clearwater70614
Lake70217
Lac qui Parle67416
Wilkin65710
Koochiching61511
Lincoln4992
Big Stone4973
Grant4688
Norman4328
Mahnomen4297
Unassigned42568
Kittson39521
Red Lake3384
Traverse2975
Lake of the Woods2121
Cook1180

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 327959

Reported Deaths: 5179
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk50132524
Linn19127305
Scott16759196
Black Hawk14707275
Woodbury13488205
Johnson1284068
Dubuque12133187
Dallas981685
Pottawattamie9612139
Story929843
Warren495867
Cerro Gordo492779
Clinton487580
Webster486283
Sioux470467
Marshall454569
Des Moines416055
Muscatine410787
Buena Vista404736
Wapello3818105
Jasper362465
Plymouth361375
Lee346547
Marion332466
Jones282954
Henry276735
Carroll262847
Bremer261553
Crawford245235
Boone236428
Washington235341
Benton229153
Mahaska211244
Jackson206837
Tama198063
Dickinson197137
Kossuth193052
Delaware183738
Clay181425
Winneshiek176026
Fayette174731
Buchanan172226
Wright170931
Hamilton170838
Hardin165234
Harrison164568
Page164317
Cedar163420
Clayton158253
Butler156230
Floyd146238
Mills145720
Poweshiek145429
Lyon142840
Cherokee142735
Allamakee137641
Madison136916
Hancock135927
Iowa135523
Grundy128730
Winnebago127330
Calhoun12699
Jefferson126631
Cass123247
Appanoose119746
Louisa119541
Mitchell118640
Chickasaw117413
Union116931
Sac115717
Emmet113439
Shelby113032
Humboldt111222
Franklin108119
Guthrie107128
Palo Alto98119
Howard96620
Montgomery95436
Clarke91120
Keokuk90029
Unassigned8970
Monroe87027
Pocahontas80418
Ida80132
Adair77525
Monona75423
Davis74423
Greene71910
Lucas68918
Osceola66213
Worth6484
Taylor62811
Fremont5429
Decatur5418
Van Buren53317
Ringgold49316
Audubon4559
Wayne43921
Adams3173
