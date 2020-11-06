Clear

Biden eases ahead in Georgia; Trump attacks election process

Democrat Joe Biden has taken a small lead in Georgia and is inching closer to President Donald Trump in Pennsylvania.

Posted: Nov 6, 2020 6:20 AM
Posted By: By JONATHAN LEMIRE, ZEKE MILLER and WILL WEISSERT Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is testing how far he can go in using the trappings of presidential power to undermine confidence in this week's election against Joe Biden, as the Democrat gained ground in tight contests in key battleground states — and then inched ahead in Georgia.

With his pathway to reelection appearing to shrink, Trump on Thursday advanced unsupported accusations of voter fraud to falsely argue that his rival was trying to seize power. It amounted to an extraordinary effort by a sitting American president to sow doubt about the democratic process.

“This is a case when they are trying to steal an election, they are trying to rig an election,” Trump said from the podium of the White House briefing room.

The Republican president's remarks deepened a sense of anxiety in the U.S. as Americans enter their third full day after the election without knowing who would serve as president for the next four years. His statements also prompted a rebuke from some fellow Republicans, particularly those looking to steer the party in a different direction in a post-Trump era.

Neither candidate has reached the 270 Electoral College votes needed to win the White House. But Biden eclipsed Trump in Wisconsin and Michigan, two crucial Midwestern battleground states, overtook the president in Georgia early Friday and was inching closer to doing the same in Pennsylvania, where votes were still be counted.

It was unclear when a national winner would be determined after a long, bitter campaign dominated by the coronavirus and its effects on Americans and the national economy. The U.S. on Wednesday set another record for daily confirmed cases as several states posted all-time highs. The pandemic has killed more than 233,000 people in the United States.

Biden spent Thursday trying to ease tensions and project a more traditional image of presidential leadership. After participating in a coronavirus briefing, he declared that “each ballot must be counted.”

“I ask everyone to stay calm. The process is working,” Biden said. “It is the will of the voters. No one, not anyone else who chooses the president of the United States of America.”

Biden’s victories in the upper Midwest put him in a strong position, but Trump showed no sign of giving up. He was back on Twitter around 2:30 a.m. Friday, insisting the “U.S. Supreme Court should decide!”

It could take several more days for the vote count to conclude and a clear winner to emerge. With millions of ballots yet to be tabulated, Biden already had received more than 73 million votes, the most in history.

Trump’s erroneous claims about the integrity of the election challenged Republicans now faced with the choice of whether to break with a president who, though his grip on his office grew tenuous, commanded sky-high approval ratings from rank-and-file members of the GOP.

Maryland GOP Gov. Larry Hogan, a potential 2024 presidential hopeful who has often criticized Trump, said unequivocally: “There is no defense for the President’s comments tonight undermining our Democratic process. America is counting the votes, and we must respect the results as we always have before.”

But others who are rumored to be considering a White House run of their own in four years aligned themselves with the incumbent, including Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., who tweeted support for Trump’s claims, writing that “If last 24 hours have made anything clear, it’s that we need new election integrity laws NOW.”

Trump’s campaign engaged in a flurry of legal activity to try to improve the Republican president’s chances, saying it would seek a recount in Wisconsin and filing lawsuits in Pennsylvania, Michigan and Georgia.

Judges in Georgia and Michigan quickly dismissed Trump campaign lawsuits there on Thursday, when Trump still held a small edge in Georgia — though Biden was gaining on him as votes continued to be counted. The same was true in Pennsylvania, where Trump’s lead had slipped to about 18,000 votes — and the race is destined to get tighter.

One reason is that elections officials were not allowed to process mail-in ballots until Election Day under state law. It’s a form of voting that has skewed heavily in Biden’s favor after Trump spent months claiming without proof that voting by mail would lead to widespread voter fraud.

Mail ballots from across the state were overwhelmingly breaking in Biden’s direction. A final vote total may not be clear for days because the use of mail-in ballots, which take more time to process, has surged as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Trump campaign said it was confident the president would ultimately pull out a victory in Arizona, where votes were also still being counted, including in Maricopa County, the state’s most populous area. The AP has declared Biden the winner in Arizona and said Thursday that it was monitoring the vote count as it proceeded.

“The Associated Press continues to watch and analyze vote count results from Arizona as they come in,” said Sally Buzbee, AP’s executive editor. “We will follow the facts in all cases.”

Trump's campaign was lodging legal challenges in several states, though he faced long odds. He would have to win multiple suits in multiple states in order to stop vote counts, since more than one state was undeclared.

Some of the Trump team's lawsuits only demand better access for campaign observers to locations where ballots are being processed and counted. A judge in Georgia dismissed the campaign’s suit there less than 12 hours after it was filed. And a Michigan judge dismissed a Trump lawsuit over whether enough GOP challengers had access to handling of absentee ballots

Biden attorney Bob Bauer said the suits were legally “meritless.” Their only purpose, he said “is to create an opportunity for them to message falsely about what’s taking place in the electoral process.”

___

Weissert reported from Wilmington, Delaware. Associated Press writers Jill Colvin, Colleen Long and Alexandra Jaffe in Washington contributed to this report.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 164865

Reported Deaths: 2609
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin397241012
Ramsey16524390
Dakota11664142
Anoka11103165
Washington769476
Stearns731555
Scott420139
Olmsted393030
St. Louis383576
Wright335616
Clay293446
Nobles252721
Blue Earth23357
Sherburne232026
Carver21309
Kandiyohi20385
Rice191913
Mower162121
Winona154520
Chisago15052
Crow Wing150322
Benton132716
Polk11677
Otter Tail11658
Lyon11436
Beltrami111613
Todd10889
Morrison103510
Douglas9938
Waseca98310
Itasca95317
Steele9174
Goodhue88815
Nicollet86318
Becker8144
Freeborn8115
Le Sueur7546
Isanti7508
McLeod7234
Carlton6993
Pine6881
Martin67318
Watonwan6124
Mille Lacs60621
Cass5765
Hubbard5617
Chippewa5153
Wabasha4971
Dodge4730
Roseau4700
Brown4624
Meeker4234
Pipestone41117
Rock4119
Redwood35912
Yellow Medicine3597
Wadena3485
Cottonwood3400
Murray3313
Renville32813
Fillmore3250
Sibley3083
Houston3032
Faribault2850
Aitkin2745
Swift2702
Kanabec26710
Jackson2611
Pennington2542
Unassigned23254
Marshall2241
Lincoln2191
Stevens2171
Koochiching1975
Big Stone1951
Pope1950
Clearwater1871
Norman1764
Wilkin1704
Lac qui Parle1683
Lake1580
Mahnomen1462
Grant1265
Red Lake1052
Kittson911
Traverse680
Lake of the Woods571
Cook320

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 141596

Reported Deaths: 1796
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk21980296
Woodbury8124102
Linn7675137
Black Hawk7053107
Johnson660733
Dubuque630966
Scott587751
Story453218
Dallas405151
Pottawattamie379947
Sioux281320
Buena Vista243212
Marshall241837
Webster225417
Plymouth197033
Des Moines182713
Cerro Gordo182629
Clinton181230
Wapello174964
Muscatine171559
Warren15549
Crawford147315
Jasper143634
Carroll135313
Marion126712
Henry12526
Lee119913
Jones11594
Tama111638
Delaware96416
Bremer94210
Dickinson8989
Jackson8815
Wright8741
Boone85910
Mahaska84825
Benton8456
Washington81012
Harrison78620
Clay6604
Clayton6503
Hardin6277
Lyon6238
Buchanan6215
Cedar6028
Louisa59615
Winnebago58520
Poweshiek58411
Winneshiek5819
Page5740
Kossuth5631
Cass5447
Iowa54111
Mills5363
Floyd53411
Hamilton5336
Fayette5266
Butler5023
Cherokee4983
Emmet49521
Sac4885
Hancock4856
Guthrie47515
Allamakee4749
Shelby4692
Humboldt4403
Franklin43818
Chickasaw4351
Grundy4286
Madison4254
Calhoun4135
Clarke3863
Palo Alto3782
Mitchell3672
Appanoose3463
Osceola3340
Jefferson3231
Union3226
Pocahontas3122
Howard3119
Taylor2942
Monroe29312
Ida2883
Monona2832
Keokuk2611
Adair2573
Fremont2392
Montgomery2397
Lucas2386
Davis2374
Greene2360
Van Buren2252
Audubon2171
Decatur2070
Wayne2034
Worth1850
Unassigned1230
Ringgold1152
Adams931
Rochester
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 37°
Mason City
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 35°
Albert Lea
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 46°
Austin
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 43°
Charles City
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 37°
Wintry precipitation is looking to make a comeback
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

COVID-19 cases on the rise in Minnesota and Iowa

Image

Dealing with post election stress

Image

AP: Hagedorn Wins Bid for Re-Election

Image

New Rochester Hotel to Open in March

Image

New Hotel to open in Med City

Image

Many states easing drug restrictions

Image

Victorious Hagedorn talks with KIMT News 3

Image

Thursday's prep football highlights

Image

Osage wins first state volleyball title

Image

Officials Work Toward Certifying Election Results

Community Events