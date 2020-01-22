Clear
Biden discusses foreign policy in Osage

While most of his campaign events have focused on issues close to Iowan's hearts, Biden is speaking out about world events.

Posted: Jan 22, 2020 9:35 PM
Posted By: Nick Kruszalnicki

OSAGE, Iowa - Tim Juhl, who lives in Greene, came away from today's foreign policy discussion with joe biden impressed.

"Actually I'm kind of waffling a little bit, but this kind of moved the needle a little closer to Joe,” said Juhl.

He says he may now caucus for the former vp.

"He knows his foreign policy, he knows the department of state and I'm very impressed with that."

Biden talked about the importance of strengthening our position in the world. Dean Steffen says he was very impressed with Biden’s handle on foreign affairs.

"He answered a lot of good questions. He addressed how trump has lied about everything and I just thought it was a very good talk that he gave today."

Warming up the crowd for the former vice president was Pennsylvania congressman Conor Lamb. He says what happens here in Iowa will impact Pennsylvania.

"I want people to know that I’m really confident could win my part of Pennsylvania and win the state as a whole and that's one of the most important states that we need to win back the white house,” he said.

Lamb has unfailing trust in Biden in the role of Commander-In-Chief.

"He trusts the military to do its job and what I think he brings is he's going to choose missions and use all of the tools of our national power, not just the military, but diplomacy as well, so we just don't start fights, but we finish them."

But Republican National Committee spokesperson Preya Samsundar is adamant Iowans will support President Trump in November.

"Iowans are tired of it. That is why they supported the president whole-heartedly in 2016 and that's why they'll do so again in 2020,” she said.

