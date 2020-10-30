Biden campaign rolls into Des Moines then on to St. Paul

KIMT NEWS 3 - Iowa and Minnesota are considered to be battleground states when it comes to the race for the White House. Former Vice President Joe Biden was in both states to drum up more support.

The rallies were quite similar, with the spectators in cars, listening in to Biden's stump speech.

Biden's Iowa event taking place shortly after 1 p.m. at the Iowa State Fairgrounds in Des Moines. The event was closed to most members of the media, but was live streamed on the campaign's website.

The majority of his speech was spent criticizing President Trump's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Imagine if he had told us in January how dangerous this was and took action. It's estimated there would be over 130 thousand people still alive," said Biden.

Biden also accused the President of politcizing the race for a vaccine and not providing enough resources for schools and businesses to reopen safely.

Just after 4 p.m. Biden arrived in St. Paul. Minnesota Democrats gave glowing endorsements of Biden. Senators Tina Smith and Amy Klobuchar taking the stage along with Governor Tim Walz.

Biden touched on a lot of the same topics as he did in Des Moines, making an appeal to expand Obamacare to cover more people and making sure preexisting conditions are covered.

Trump supporters outside the St. Paul rally made their presence known throughout the speech.