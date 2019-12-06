Biden bus tour hits Decorah with John Kerry

DECORAH, Iowa - Over 300 people showed up to Friday's rally at the Hotel Winneshiek. The crowd overwhelmed the ballroom, so staffers had to bring more chairs and even direct some of the crowd into the balcony.

Former Secretary of State John Kerry got the crowd warmed up for Biden. He spoke about his trust in Biden after serving in the U.S. Senate for years.

Biden's speech took a different tone from his campaign stop in Mason City earlier this week. He focused mainly on issues that impact the middle class. Biden also called for bolstering education in rural areas, universal health care and mental health services for children in schools.