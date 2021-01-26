Biden administration pushes for Harriet Tubman to be on $20 bills

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Biden administration is resuming efforts to put Harriet Tubman on the front of the $20 bill.

Press secretary Jen Psaki says U.S. money should "reflect the history and diversity of our country, and Harriet Tubman's image gracing the new $20 note would certainly reflect that".

In April 2016, Treasury Secretary Jacob Lew said Tubman would be on the $20 bill in 2020, but the Trump administration stopped the redesign.

This move is getting praise praise from community advocacy groups here in Rochester.

"She was able to do what needed to be done to help those other slaves. And I think she's the perfect person to put on a $20 bill. She did a lot for us", says Jackie Booth, C.O.R.E. activist and contributor to the Rochester Diversity Council.

With this change, Harriet Tubman would be on the front of the $20 bill and President Andrew Jackson would be on the back of the bill.

There is no word on when the new bills will be in circulation.