Clear

Biden: If you can't choose me over Trump, 'then you ain't black'

President Donald Trump (left) and Joe Biden. AP images

'If you’ve got a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or for Trump, then you ain’t black.'

Posted: May 22, 2020 12:26 PM
Updated: May 22, 2020 1:10 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ATLANTA (AP) — Joe Biden suggested on Friday that African Americans who back President Donald Trump “ain't black,” comments that stirred controversy over whether he was being condescending to voters who could decide whether he wins the White House.

The presumptive Democratic presidential nominee appeared on the Breakfast Club, a radio program that is widely regarded in the black community. The host, Charlamagne Tha God, pressed Biden on reports that he is considering Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar, who is white, to be vice president and told him black voters “saved your political life in the primaries” and “have things they want from you.”

“I’m not acknowledging anybody who is being considered,” Biden said. “But I guarantee you there are multiple black women being considered. Multiple.”

A Biden aide then sought to end the interview, prompting the host to say, “You can’t do that to black media.”

Biden responded, “I do that to black media and white media” and said his wife needed to use the television studio.

He then added: “If you’ve got a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or for Trump, then you ain’t black.”

The comments come at a critical point in the presidential campaign as Biden tries to revive the mutli-racial and mulit-generational coalition that twice elected Barack Obama. He has already committed to picking a woman as his running mate and is considering several African American contenders who could energize black voters. But with black voters already overwhelmingly opposed to Trump, Biden is also considering candidates such as Klobuchar..

Trump and his allies, on defense for weeks over the president's handling of the coronavirus pandemic, were eager to seize on Biden's comments.

South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, a Trump supporter and the Senate's sole black Republican, said he was “shocked and surprised” by Biden's remark.

“I thought to myself, as an African American, been black for 54 years, I was struck by the condescension and the arrogance in his comments," Scott said in a conference call quickly arranged by the Trump campaign. "I could not believe my ears that he would stoop so low to tell folks what they should do, how they should think, and what it means to be black.”

Symone Sanders, a Biden senior adviser who is also black, said his comment in Friday’s interview was “made in jest.”

“Let’s be clear about what the VP was saying,” Sanders tweeted. “He was making the distinction that he would put his record with the African American community up against Trump’s any day. Period.”

Trump himself has a history of incendiary rhetoric related to race.

When he launched his presidential campaign in 2015, Trump called many Mexican immigrants “rapists.” Campaigning in 2016, he asked black voters, "what the hell do you have to lose?”

In 2017, he said there good people on “both sides” of the clash in Charlottesville, Virginia, between white supremacists and anti-racist demonstrators that left one counter-protester dead.

Last year, during a private White House meeting on immigration, Trump wondered why the United States was admitting so many immigrants from “shithole countries” like African nations. He also blasted four Democratic congresswomen of color, saying they hate America and should “go back” to where they come from, even though all are U.S. citizens and three were born in the U.S.

Biden encouraged listeners on Friday to “take a look at my record,” citing his work as senator to extend the Voting Rights Act of 1965.

“The NAACP has endorsed me every time I’ve run," he said. "Come on, take a look at my record.”

Black voters helped resurrect Biden’s campaign in this year's primaries with a second place finish in the Nevada caucuses and a resounding win in the South Carolina primary after he’d started with embarrassing finishes in overwhelmingly white Iowa and New Hampshire. Sixty-one percent of black voters supported Biden during the primary, according to AP VoteCast surveys across 17 states that voted in February and March.

There is little chance of a sudden shift in support for Trump among black voters. A recent Fox News poll shows just 14% of African Americans who are registered to vote have a favorable opinion of Trump, compared with 84% who view him unfavorably.

Seventy-five percent of African American registered voters say they have a favorable view of Joe Biden; 21% hold an unfavorable opinion.

There is a risk, however, of black voters, especially those who are younger, staying home in November, which could complicate Biden's path to victory in a tight election. The Breakfast Club is particularly notable venue for Biden's comments because the program is popular among younger African Americans.

Biden's selection of a running mate could help motivate voters. He's begun vetting contenders, a process he's said will likely last through July.

Several black women are among those under consideration, including California Sen. Kamala Harris, Georgia voting rights advocate Stacey Abrams, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, Florida Rep. Val Demings, Ohio Rep. Marcia Fudge and Susan Rice, Obama's former U.S. ambassador to the U.N.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 18200

Reported Deaths: 818
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin6029502
Ramsey192586
Stearns185311
Nobles14142
Anoka99549
Dakota92932
Olmsted49310
Washington43123
Kandiyohi4281
Clay34422
Rice3072
Scott2982
Wright2001
Sherburne1831
Benton1522
Carver1382
Martin1245
Steele1220
Todd1160
St. Louis10913
Blue Earth1041
Mower871
Pine830
Winona7515
Freeborn730
Carlton710
Cottonwood590
Polk572
Otter Tail520
Nicollet513
Itasca516
Watonwan420
Goodhue401
Meeker400
Dodge400
Chisago391
Crow Wing381
Le Sueur381
Chippewa370
Jackson360
Unassigned349
Becker330
Murray330
Morrison320
Lyon280
Douglas240
Waseca220
McLeod210
Isanti200
Rock200
Fillmore171
Wabasha160
Mille Lacs141
Swift140
Sibley120
Faribault110
Wilkin113
Norman110
Cass102
Kanabec101
Pipestone100
Brown102
Beltrami90
Marshall80
Wadena60
Pope60
Mahnomen51
Renville50
Yellow Medicine50
Aitkin40
Pennington40
Lincoln40
Koochiching40
Big Stone30
Lac qui Parle30
Red Lake30
Redwood30
Traverse30
Grant20
Houston20
Clearwater20
Kittson10
Roseau10
Lake10

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 16146

Reported Deaths: 410
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk338191
Woodbury244823
Black Hawk165437
Linn91073
Marshall8428
Dallas81613
Johnson5857
Muscatine54035
Wapello4503
Crawford4352
Tama37823
Louisa3266
Scott3238
Dubuque30013
Jasper24914
Pottawattamie1905
Sioux1810
Washington1748
Buena Vista1340
Allamakee1184
Plymouth980
Warren900
Poweshiek888
Story861
Wright730
Bremer655
Clinton611
Des Moines511
Henry501
Boone500
Mahaska472
Cedar441
Guthrie423
Benton371
Jones360
Iowa320
Clayton303
Osceola300
Buchanan290
Monroe272
Marion270
Shelby270
Clarke250
Fayette250
Madison211
Winneshiek210
Webster201
Lee200
Monona190
Cerro Gordo191
Lyon190
Grundy190
Harrison180
Hamilton150
Floyd151
Davis150
Butler140
Jefferson140
Unassigned140
Keokuk130
Delaware130
Greene130
Hardin130
Mills130
Howard120
Audubon111
Page100
Hancock100
Humboldt90
Winnebago90
Clay90
Sac80
Chickasaw80
Cherokee80
Appanoose83
Van Buren80
Jackson80
Dickinson80
Ida80
Carroll70
Kossuth70
Emmet60
Franklin60
Cass60
Adair60
Mitchell50
Montgomery50
Taylor50
Union40
Fremont40
Worth30
Adams30
Lucas30
Pocahontas30
Palo Alto30
Calhoun20
Ringgold10
Wayne10
Decatur00
Rochester
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 64°
Mason City
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 66°
Albert Lea
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 64°
Austin
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 66°
Charles City
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 66°
Rain returning for the weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sara's Midday Forecast - Friday

Image

Memorial Day programs put on hold

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Friday

${item.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Get ready for a soggy stretch

Image

Hopes and Fears for the Future of the Food Industry

Image

MN fitness centers remain closed indefinitely

Image

Candidates look to unseat Congressman Steve King

Image

Record number of absentee ballots

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 5/21

Image

Wedding venues reopening in Iowa

Community Events