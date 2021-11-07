Biden Administration's vaccine mandate on 'pause'

The Biden Administration's vaccine and mask mandate have been placed on 'pause' by the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals over the weekend.

The Court of Appeals placed an emergency stay on the mandate after multiple states and groups have sued the administration over the mandate.

The administration's mandate would require any private company with 100 or more employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19, or be forced to wear masks and submit to weekly testing.

KIMT News 3's Political Analyst Rayce Hardy said the Court of Appeals will hear from the administration and petitioners this week, which will ultimately decide whether or not the mandate survives.

Hardy said if the Court of Appeals makes their ruling permanent, then the Biden Administration may seek a ruling from the Supreme Court.

"If they choose to make it permanent, then that gives the Biden Administration the opportunity to start pushing this towards the Supreme Court. It sure appears that is what is going to happen here but it is not a guarantee," Hardy said.

Hardy said arguments begin on Monday.