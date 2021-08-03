Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Biden Administration to announce new eviction moratorium

Supporters of Rep. Cori Bush, D-Mo., camp with her outside the U.S. Capitol, in Washington, Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, as anger and frustration has mounted in Congress after a nationwide eviction moratorium expired at midnight Saturday. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Mag
Supporters of Rep. Cori Bush, D-Mo., camp with her outside the U.S. Capitol, in Washington, Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, as anger and frustration has mounted in Congress after a nationwide eviction moratorium expired at midnight Saturday. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Mag

New 60 ban will cover about 90% of the U.S. population.

Posted: Aug 3, 2021 4:31 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration will announce a new 60-day eviction moratorium that would protect areas where 90% of the U.S. population lives, according to three people familiar with the plans who insisted on anonymity to discuss the forthcoming announcement.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has identified a legal authority for a new and different moratorium that would be for areas with high and substantial increases in COVID-19 infections.

The extension helps to heal a rift with liberal Democratic lawmakers who were calling on executive action to keep renters in their homes as the delta variant of the coronavirus spread and a prior moratorium lapsed at the end of July. Administration officials had previously said a Supreme Court ruling stopped them from setting up a new moratorium without congressional backing, saying that states and cities must be more aggressive in releasing nearly $47 billion in relief for renters on the verge of eviction.

The new policy came amid a scramble of actions by the Biden team to reassure Democrats and the country that it could find a way to halt potential evictions.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen briefed House Democrats Tuesday on the administration's efforts to prevent widespread housing evictions after a moratorium lapsed, but lawmakers protesting outside the U.S. Capitol said more needs to be done, intensifying pressure on President Joe Biden to act.

Yellen told Democrats on a private call about the work underway to ensure some $47 billion in federal housing aid approved during the COVID-19 crisis makes it to renters and landlords. She provided data so that lawmakers could see how their districts and states are performing with distributing the relief, according to a person on the call.

The White House has said state and local governments have been slow to push out that federal money and is pressing them to do so swiftly after the eviction moratorium expired over the weekend.

The treasury secretary tried to encourage Democrats to work together, even as lawmakers have said Biden should act on his own to extend the eviction moratorium, according to someone on the private call who insisted on anonymity to discuss its contents.

Yellen said on the call, according to this person, that she agrees "we need to bring every resource to bear” and that she appreciated the Democrats' efforts and wants "to leave no stone unturned.”

But progressive lawmakers, who have been camped for days outside the Capitol with dozens of supporters, are trying to pressure the administration to put the moratorium back in place.

“What we need is for the White House to actually do, to do the thing — and they need to actually extend the moratorium,” Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said at the Capitol.

The administration had repeatedly resisted another extension because the Supreme Court appears likely to block it. When the court allowed the eviction ban to remain in place through the end of July by a 5-4 vote, one justice in the majority, Brett Kavanaugh, wrote that Congress would have to act to extend it further.

As the eviction crisis mounts, the White House has frequently said that Biden is doing all he can under legal constraints to keep renters in their homes and landlords paid what they are owed. While as many as 3.6 million Americans are at risk of eviction, the administration has emphasized that money has already been approved and many Americans will be able to stay housed with the efforts underway.

The focus on states comes as Biden faces stinging criticism, including from some in his own party, that he was was slow to address the end of the moratorium. Some people were at immediate risk of losing their homes.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi had called the prospect of widespread evictions “unfathomable.” The Congressional Black Caucus, the Congressional Hispanic Caucus and other progressive lawmakers intensified pressure on the White House to issue an immediate extension.

One Democrat, Rep. Cori Bush of Missouri, has been camped outside the U.S. Capitol in protest since the weekend. She was joined overnight Monday by Ocasio-Cortez, Rep. Jimmy Gonzalez, D-Calif., and others who gave her a brief reprieve so she could rest indoors. Bush also had a brief conversation Monday at the Capitol with Vice President Kamala Harris.

“People could be helped right now,” said Bush, a first-term, St. Louis-area lawmaker who has shared her own story of living temporarily in her car as a young mother years ago. “We need that moratorium.”

Late last week, Biden announced he was allowing the ban to expire, pushing Congress to act, but lawmakers were unable to swiftly rally the votes as even Democrats questioned prolonging the eviction ban for a few more months.

The CDC put the eviction ban in place as part of the COVID-19 response when jobs shifted and many workers lost income. The ban was intended to hold back the spread of the virus among people put out on the streets and into shelters.

The White House noted that state-level efforts to stop evictions would spare a third of the country from evictions over the next month.

While the administration is still investigating legal options to forestall evictions, officials said their options were limited. White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Monday that the CDC, which issued the eviction ban, was “unable to find legal authority for a new, targeted eviction moratorium.”

Mass evictions could potentially worsen the recent spread of the COVID-19 delta variant as roughly 1.4 million households told the Census Bureau they could “very likely” be evicted from their rentals in the next two months. Another 2.2 million say they’re “somewhat likely” to be evicted.

Gene Sperling, who oversees the administration’s coronavirus relief plans, said the administration will continue looking for additional legal avenues to keep people in their homes. Yet he stressed the complexity of the problem by also noting that the Trump administration developed guidelines for providing aid to renters and landlords that were unworkable. Those guidelines which required extensive documentation were changed once Biden was in office.

“This is not an easy task,” Sperling said. “We as a country have never had a national infrastructure or national policy for preventing avoidable evictions.”

Democratic lawmakers said they were caught by surprise by Biden’s decision to end the moratorium, creating frustration and anger and exposing a rare rift with the administration. The CDC indicated in late June that it probably wouldn't extend the eviction ban beyond the end of July.

Rep. Maxine Waters, the powerful chair of the Financial Services Committee, has been talking privately for days with Yellen and urged the treasury secretary to use her influence to prod states to push the money out the door.

But Waters also called on the CDC to act on its own. “I don’t buy that the CDC can’t extend the eviction moratorium - something it has already done in the past! Who is going to stop them?” Waters said in a tweet. “C’mon CDC - have a heart! Just do it!”

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 613325

Reported Deaths: 7767
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1272401805
Ramsey53413912
Dakota47517477
Anoka43523466
Washington27836297
Stearns22791227
St. Louis18382321
Scott17778139
Wright16624153
Olmsted13605104
Sherburne1219596
Carver1081449
Rice8311112
Clay831092
Blue Earth773244
Crow Wing693199
Kandiyohi673285
Chisago630455
Otter Tail593187
Benton589098
Goodhue488174
Douglas481081
Mower479134
Winona466552
Itasca464268
Isanti447667
McLeod437061
Morrison429862
Beltrami412163
Nobles411950
Steele402219
Polk391372
Becker390457
Lyon366754
Carlton357358
Freeborn354434
Pine338323
Nicollet335345
Mille Lacs316856
Brown309840
Le Sueur301328
Todd290033
Cass289533
Meeker267644
Waseca241923
Martin237833
Roseau213121
Wabasha20893
Hubbard199041
Dodge19243
Renville184446
Redwood179141
Houston176716
Cottonwood168224
Wadena165623
Fillmore160610
Faribault157920
Chippewa154638
Pennington154220
Kanabec148128
Sibley147910
Aitkin140237
Watonwan13639
Rock130019
Jackson123212
Pipestone117326
Yellow Medicine115620
Pope11416
Murray107710
Swift107718
Koochiching96919
Stevens92911
Clearwater89517
Marshall89117
Lake85321
Wilkin84613
Lac qui Parle76222
Big Stone6134
Grant5958
Lincoln5883
Mahnomen5679
Norman5519
Unassigned49593
Kittson49222
Red Lake4037
Traverse3865
Lake of the Woods3504
Cook1740

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 376815

Reported Deaths: 6122
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk59215646
Linn21567342
Scott20530250
Black Hawk16850320
Woodbury15378230
Johnson1479586
Dubuque13627215
Dallas1150699
Pottawattamie11393177
Story1092548
Warren594392
Clinton565894
Cerro Gordo564898
Webster546397
Sioux520574
Muscatine4956106
Marshall493679
Des Moines481776
Jasper454273
Wapello4402124
Buena Vista432340
Plymouth405782
Lee396958
Marion372378
Henry301737
Jones301357
Bremer294663
Carroll287252
Boone273735
Crawford273541
Benton264255
Washington261051
Dickinson251145
Mahaska235151
Jackson225943
Kossuth222166
Clay217927
Tama213872
Delaware213343
Winneshiek201337
Buchanan197834
Page195722
Cedar194323
Hardin192544
Wright191240
Hamilton189251
Fayette188943
Harrison182873
Clayton173258
Butler169135
Madison168019
Floyd165242
Mills164724
Cherokee162238
Lyon161241
Poweshiek159836
Allamakee156452
Hancock154034
Iowa149124
Winnebago147031
Calhoun144813
Cass142155
Grundy139733
Emmet137341
Jefferson135535
Sac133320
Shelby132238
Louisa130749
Union129535
Franklin129223
Appanoose128749
Mitchell127343
Chickasaw126017
Humboldt126026
Guthrie125332
Palo Alto115224
Montgomery106938
Howard105522
Clarke102624
Monroe101533
Keokuk100432
Ida93735
Adair90132
Davis88525
Pocahontas87022
Monona86731
Greene80011
Osceola79517
Lucas78323
Worth7648
Taylor67112
Decatur6649
Fremont64910
Van Buren57318
Ringgold57124
Wayne56623
Audubon53613
Adams3504
Unassigned80
Rochester
Partly Cloudy
81° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 80°
Mason City
Partly Cloudy
79° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 79°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
79° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 79°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
81° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 81°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
79° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 79°
Hazy days are back this week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Urban Heat Island Impact Study

Image

Online Learning

Image

Urban heat island impact study takes flight at Mayo High School

Image

Olmsted County recommending masks indoors again

Image

New Severe Thunderstorm Alerts

Image

Aaron's Evening Forecast (8/3/21)

Image

Olmsted County board to vote on affordable housing plan

Image

Law enforcement to celebrate National Night Out on Tuesday

Image

Sean's Weather 8/3

Image

Rochester City Council approves day center extension with conditions

Community Events