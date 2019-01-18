Bidding process for multipurpose arena in the city attorney's hands

MASON CITY, Iowa- The hope to bring more traffic to Southbridge Mall starts with the vision of a multipurpose arena. On Tuesday the Mason City City Council chose Dean Snyder Construction for the first stage of renovating the old JC Penny’s building but now there is a question if they did it legally.

The company Master Builders of Iowa post notifications for bids on projects like the arena. Iowa Code mandates the process stay open for a minimum of 13 days.

“To ensure they understand the project perimeters the plan specifications and give them time to put together a bid,” said Chad Kleppe, the President and CEO of Master Builders of Iowa.

Mason City submitted their request for bids with Mast Builders on December 28th. Because of the weekend the post didn’t actually show up until December 31st and the city closed the bid process short of the mandated 13 days.

“That’s where the question comes in,” said Kleppe. “Once we received the notification and you know it isn’t posted right away. It is kind of like when we submitted the notifications to the newspapers and they didn’t put them in to circulation right away.”

Those with the city said they submitted the request for bids at 4PM and immediately received an email back saying their job was posted. City leaders said they also submitted to the job to a number of other entities per Iowa Code. Now, the matter is in the city attorney’s hands.

“If the city attorney feels that it needs to be repost then we’ll go through that process,” said City Administrator Aaron Burnett. “It’s a matter of like I said, making sure you take care of those things.”

Mast Builders of Iowa said there is a way to avoid this.

“We recommend the owners really give us a few days to make appropriate or take the appropriate actions to ensure that posting happens,” said Kleppe.

Those with the city said they have spoken to Gatehouse Capital, the chosen developers for the hotel portion of the project, they plan on having a development agreement completed by early February.