Bidding farewell after representing Rochester for over 16 years

ROCHESTER, Minn.- "Gee really, 16 years?" Mayor Brede says when he was elected, he would've never thought he'd still be here after 16 years.

"When I first got elected...if I got elected again for 2 times that would be pretty good, and then of course, well gee its going well let’s go for three!"

And after all the years have passed, The Mayor decided it was time to hang his hat. "I just kind of thought I mean I am 79 and I’ve gone probably 2 terms beyond what I ever would to start with and I just kind of thought at the time this would be a good time to not do it again or...try."

And soon after he made the decision to not run again, his wife was transferred to hospice care. So, the decision seemed to make even more sense to him. But he says the time spent with her during his time in office was a blessing. "She's been a great first lady. That's for sure."

The Mayor tells KIMT he hopes he'll live to see all the hotels being built, specifically the Mayo Clinic's newest addition...and he's looking forward to spending more time with loved ones.

But at the end of the day, 16 years as the Mayor of Rochester never felt like work to begin with.

"It’s been a joy to represent. Back when I first started, people used to say is it a full-time job? I said no, take the 'b' and turn it to a 'y' and it's a full-time joy. Not a full-time job."