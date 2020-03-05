Bid approved for new Cerro Gordo Co. Engineering & maintenance facility

MASON CITY, Iowa - This week, the Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors approved a bid for the construction of a new maintenance facility for the county engineering department.

The facility, to be located on county owned land next to the Law Enforcement Center, will include an 11-bay shop for working on equipment, which includes two dry bays and a wash bay, as well as areas for cold and salt storage, offices, and a larger space for a sign shop and mechanics.

County Engineer Brandon Billings says the move to a new shop is to combine three existing facilities that have been found to be outdated and limited on space.

"Most of them have roof leaks and electrical problems. When you add them altogether, I was looking at $3-4 million at repairs to my existing buildings.

"Right now, we're buying equipment that fits the buildings, instead of buying equipment we want to buy."

The move is aimed to improve effiency, as well as being more environment and cost friendly.

"It's an effiency thing. It'll be a cost savings when we can buy more standardized plow equipment. Overall, it'll work better for us, it will make us more efficient, and we won't have much overhead on the buildings as we do now."

The new facility is part of a larger modernization plan, which includes purchasing icebreaking equipment for the winter, and digging equipment to keep ditches and tile clear for the summer months.

"We're looking at reassessing our system, and I have been starting the process of purchasing things, but it's going to take years. It doesn't make sense to buy it all at once, because then you're going to have to replace it all at once again.

"There are plans for other facilities in the future to help reduce overhead costs, but that's a long time in the future. We want to take this one step at a time."

The winning bid from Henkel Construction came in at around $3.3 million.

Billings is hoping the building will be finished by next December. As for the future of the current properties, Billings says there are plans being discussed for them.