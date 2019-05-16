Clear

Bicyclist volunteers needed for Med City Marathon

At least 2 bikers per division are needed.

Posted: May. 15, 2019 7:42 PM
Posted By: Annalise Johnson

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Preparations are underway for the Med City Marathon on May 26th. Marathon organizers are looking for bicyclists to volunteer to ride ahead of runners in the race. The bicyclists keep racers on track, warn them of hazards on the route, and cheer them on. During last year’s marathon, heat exhaustion was a concern and bikers rode along the route making sure runners were ok.

”If there's an angry goose on the path, for instance, or if you're coming up to a road crossing, it can help to have that extra visibility of the bikers because we also wear these very bright vests,or just being able to tell the runner hey, there's a big patch of gravel here, watch your footing,” says Patrick Spinler, lead bike coordinator for the Med City Marathon.

If you’re interested in volunteering, you can contact Spinler at pspinler@gmail.com.

