Bicyclist killed in southern Minnesota collision

MADISON LAKE, Minn. – A bicyclist is dead after being hit by a truck in Blue Earth County.

The Sheriff’s Office says it took place around 3:24 pm Tuesday at the Sakatah Trail crossing of County Road 189, east of Madison Lake. Earl Pofahl, 66 of Faribault, was riding his bicycle west and, as he crossed the road, collided with the southbound pickup truck driven by Sean Baggott, 57 of Mankato.

The Sheriff’s Office says Pofahl was flown by helicopter to medical care but died Tuesday evening.

This incident is under investigation. The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office says the Sakatah Trail crossing of County Road 189 has signs in both directions requiring trail users to stop for vehicle traffic.