Bicyclist injured in Rochester hit-and-run Friday

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A bicycle rider is hospitalized after a hit-and-run collision Friday.

Rochester police say Bruce Aldrich, 77, was riding his bicycle in the 1600 block of East Frontage Road off Highway 52 North when he was hit a pickup truck around 11:30 am. Police say the dark, older truck did not stop to see if Aldrich was okay and left the scene.

Aldrich was taken to St. Marys Hospital by ambulance for treatment of what are described as non-life threatening injuries. An investigation is underway.