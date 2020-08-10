Bicyclist hit in Charles City on Saturday

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – Another bicyclist was struck by a motor vehicle on Saturday.

The Charles City Police Department says it happened in the 100 block of Chapel Lane around 10:17 am. Officers say Matthew Howlett, 43 of Charles City, was driving an SUV west on Clark Street and turned south onto Chapel Lane, hitting the bicycle being ridden by Daniel Hansen, 64.

Police say Hansen suffered a small injury and his bike sustained $50 in damage while Howlett’s vehicle sustained $100 in damage. Howlett was cited for steering unreasonably close to a bicyclist.